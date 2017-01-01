D R A F T A G E N D A

September 16 – 18, 2017

Hyatt Regency Hotel, Crystal, City, Virginia

Saturday will be devoted to the science that indicates that there is no margin of safety to protect all our citizens from known health effects when they drink fluoridated water (even moreso when we add in fluoride from other sources) against the backdrop of regulatory agencies’ use of a bad policy that disregards good science.

Saturday, September 16,

“When Policy is King, Science becomes a Slave”

Time Presenter Program Details

Henry Lickers Opening Ceremony Henry is the Director of the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne, Department of the Environment and a member of FAN's Board of Directors

9:30 – 10 am Richard Woychik, PhD A review of the work of the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS) on fluoride. Richard Woychik is the Deputy Director, NIEHS 9: 30 – 10:30 am Professor Stephen Peckham Keynote Address on

Fluoridation and Hypothyroidism Stephen Peckham is the Director and Professor of Health Policy and the Director, Centre for Health Services Studies, University of Kent, U.K. Co-author of this 2015 study 10:30 – 10:45 am COFFEE BREAK 10:45 – 11:15 Am Michael Connett, JD Neurotoxicity of Fluoride: Update on the latest published papers Michael was the former director of FAN and now acts as its legal consultant. He works for Waters Krauss & Paul. 11:15 – 12:30 Michael Connett, JD

Bill Hirzy, PhD

Bill Osmunson, DDS, MPH

Chris Neurath

Paul Connett, PhD FAN team on Neurotoxicity • Bill Osmunson is the Acting Director of FAN

•Bill Hirzy is a former risk assessor with the U.S. EPA. He now works for FAN in Washington DC.

• Chris Neurath, see below

12:30 – 2 pm LUNCH 2 – 3 pm Declan Waugh Some scientific findings on fluoride’s toxicity Environmental Auditor and Risk Management Consultant, Ireland 3 – 4 pm Chris Neurath NHanes on dental fluorosis, the Cochrane Reports, and the McLaren study on Calgary Chris is the science director for the American Environmental Health Studies Project, the parent organization of Fluoride Action Network. 4 – 5 pm Charlie Brown, JD

Other speakers to be announced Examples of bad governmental science from other campaigns Charlie is the director of Consumers for Dental Choice. 7:30 – 10 pm Get-together in the Conference Room

Sunday, September 17 – The “Slaves” Fight Back!

On Nov 22, 2016, a coalition including FAN, Food & Water Watch, Organic Consumers Association, American Academy of Environmental Medicine, International Academy of Oral Medicine and Toxicology, Moms Against Fluoridation, and several individual mothers, filed a petition calling on the EPA to ban the deliberate addition of fluoridating chemicals to the drinking water under provisions in the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA). The EPA denied this Petition in February 2017. Today we will hear from the lawyers who have filed a complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California against the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

• We will hear from groups who defeated fluoridation and how they did it.

• There will be a discussion of new campaigns that are being pursued to end fluoridation.

A G E N D A – Sunday, Sept 17

Time Presenter Program Details 9 – 10:30 am Michael Connett, Esq.

Chris Nidel, Esq. Update on the Petition to the EPA and the two Lawsuits Michael and Chris are the principal attorneys for this lawsuit. Chris is a partner in Nidel and Nace in Washington DC. 10:30 – 10:45 am COFFEE BREAK

10:45 – 12 Anna Peckham,

Stan Litras, DDS

Declan Waugh

Maria Claudianos, DDS

Bob Dickson, MD International Panel with Update on Fluoridation Battles Anna is from the UK, Stan is from NZ, Delcan is from Ireland, Maria from Australia, Dr Dickson is from Calgary 12 – 2 pm LUNCH 2 – 3 pm Speakers to be announced How campaigners won the battle in their communities. 3 – 4 pm

Stuart Cooper,

Rick North, Dawna Gallagher-Stroeh, Jay Sanders Ongoing Local Battles • Stuart is the Campaign Director for FAN

• Dawna is the founder of Clean Water Sonoma-Marin.

• Jay is FAN’s Education & Outreach Director; he also works for Clean Water California.

• Rick was highly involved in the Portland, Oregon, fluoridation battle.

4 –

4:55 pm To be announced What to do next 5 – 5:30 Stuart Cooper The discussion of Lobby Day on Monday will take place in a different room in the hotel. Stuart is the Campaign Director for FAN

Monday, Sept 18 – Lobby Day Agenda

Our message: we must get Congress to force federal Agencies (FDA, EPA) to do an honest job on protecting our children from fluoride’s toxicity.

•• We need the EPA to determine a scientifically-based (not politically-influenced) MCLG (maximum contaminant level goal) for fluoride.

•• We need the FDA to regulate fluoride for ingestion.

•• At the very least, we must get Congress to stop using taxpayers’ money to fund CDC’s biased promotion of fluoridation. Taxpayers’ money should not be used for propaganda.

Time Detail 7:30 am Check out of hotel & store luggage 8 am Depart for Capitol Hill

(we will take a shuttle bus from the hotel to the Metro) 8:45 am Group photo on Capitol Hill 9:30-12:00 Morning Lobbying Noon to 1:30 GROUP LUNCH 1:30-4:30 PM

Afternoon Lobbying 5 PM End of Day Meet-up (optional for those still around)

