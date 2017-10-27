Stay tuned, we will continue to release high-quality videos of conference presenations over the next few weeks, with Paul Connett’s Fluoride Toxicology 101 presentation the next in line to be released in the coming days.

Our second presentation from September’s 6th Citizens’ Conference on Fluoride features Stephen Peckham –Director, Centre for Health Services Studies, and Professor of Health Policy at the University of Kent–providing a detailed overview of his recent observational study that found an association between fluoridated water and underactive thyroid, or hypothyroidism.



(Click on the picture to watch the video)

You can easily help educate others about this video on social media by sharing FAN’s Facebook or Twitter posts. For more information regarding fluoride’s impact on the thyroid, visit FAN’s webpage on the topic.

All-star NFL Quarterback Warns Against Fluoride

Tom Brady, the star veteran quarterback of the New England Patriots and considered possibly the best quarterback of all time, has recently authored a book on staying healthy in which he mentions fluoride in water.

In chapter seven of his new book (The TB12 Method: How to Achieve A Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance), while discussing the importance of hydration, Brady acknowledges the risks of ingesting fluoride, advising readers to remove it from tap water by filtration.

He writes, “Tap water is water that comes from a municipal source. Depending on where you live, most sources of tap water contain fluoride, chlorine, and, in some cases, lead. Excessive amounts of both fluoride and chlorine have now been linked to a number of health risks. Drink tap water only if you filter it first, which gets rid of many impurities. Even when you use tap water for steaming vegetables, it’s better to filter it first.”

(**Special Thanks to Mike Dolan from UMASS Amherst for pointing this out.)

October Teleconference Audio

If you missed this month’s International Fluoride Free Teleconference, you can now listen to the audio at home or on your mobile device. The call featured a discussion on the new position paper against fluoride use from the International Academy of Oral Medicine and Toxicology (IAOMT), a professional organization of dentists, and FAN coalition partner. Two of the authors, Amanda Just and Jack Kall, share their story of how it came to be and the challenges that were overcome in the process.

Click here to learn more and listen to the audio.



To register for November’s free teleconference CLICK HERE.

Latest Fluoride News:

–Harrisonburg City Council Eyes Returning Fluoride Chemicals to Water (Virginia)

–Buda Voters to Decide if Fluoride Should be Added Back to Water (Texas)

–Ebensburg Municipal Authority Weighing Fluoride Issue (Pennsylvania)

–Silver Bay to Allow Company to Send High Fluoride Water to City (Minnesota)

–Tilbury and Wheatley are Not Fluoridated, Surprising Some (Ontario)

–Moms, We Need to Talk about Fluoride the Load of BS You’re Being Fed (USA)

–Dr. Axe: Is Fluoride Bad For You? It’s Not Just in the Water. (USA)

For more fluoride related media, please visit FAN’s News Archive.

Sincerely,

Stuart Cooper

Campaign Director

Fluoride Action Network

See all FAN bulletins online



