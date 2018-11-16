A few days ago the Fluoride Action Network* sent out a request to professionals in any medical, scientific, legal, educational, environmental or other field, to sign a “New Professionals’ Statement” calling for an end to water fluoridation worldwide–see the list of signers to the new statement.

This “New Professionals’ Statement” has been triggered by the publication of very important and disturbing U.S. Government-funded studies (Bashash et al, 2017 and 2018). These studies have added very strong additional evidence to the large number of existing studies that show that fluoride is neurotoxic. They underline that the critical period of exposure to fluoride is in the womb and that at levels of fluoride exposure currently experienced by pregnant women in fluoridated communities there is a strong correlation with the lowering of IQ and ADHD symptoms in their offspring.

Sadly, and possibly because the imposed dental practice of water fluoridation is so entrenched in the psyche of the medical, dental and public health establishments in fluoridated countries, neither governments not the mainstream media are warning the public about this large – and growing – body of scientific research.

Thus, we are appealing to professionals to sign this statement. We hope by circulating this it will help us get this information out to more professionals, the public (especially pregnant women), the media and decision-makers in fluoridated countries, and eventually halt this unnecessary and reckless practice being imposed on our children.

Please note, we are inviting all professionals to sign this new statement regardless of whether they signed the original 2007 statement or not. For the moment we will be treating this as a standalone statement, but so that we don’t lose the weight of nearly 5000 signers to the previous statement we will find some way of combining the totals of unique signers in the future.

If you are a professional and wish to add your name you can do it online HERE. Please provide your name, highest degrees, occupation town/state/country and email address. If you feel inclined please add a short statement of your own.

If you are not a professional this effort gives you an excellent opportunity to approach your doctor, dentist and other professionals in medical and environmental fields with this shocking new information that fluoridation maybe damaging the brains of future generations. If you have a university in your town you may wish to approach professors teaching in any scientific field. All the key information you and they need for this can be obtained from our revolving mastheads on our home page FluorideALERT.org .

Thank you for all you are doing to end this reckless and unnecessary practice.

Paul Connett, PhD,

Executive Director of the Fluoride Action Network

and co-author of The Case Against Fluoride (Chelsea Green, 2010)

*FAN ( www.FluorideAlert.org ), is a not-for-profit organization formed in 2000 by public health advocates and scientists from approximately 20 countries in an effort to educate citizens and decision-makers about the dangers of ingesting fluoride with the mission to end the practice of water fluoridation and other unnecessary exposure to this toxic substance.

