Thanks to all of you for signing the professionals’ statement (see the link to the list of signers below). To those who were not added to the list because of lack of credentials do not fret as we will shortly be issuing an appeal for signers (regardless of qualification) to a second statement. This statement will put a greater emphasis on the unethical nature of this practice. Meanwhile, please see the current list of signers to the “New Professionals’ Statement” below.

To date we have had 135 qualifying signers. Again the geographical distribution of those signing is very impressive, coming from 12 countries ( Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, Ireland, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Moldova, New Zealand, United Kingdom and the USA). The USA includes signers from 32 states plus Washington, D.C. (AK, AR, AZ, CA, CO, DC, FL, HI, IL, IN, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MN, MO, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, OK, PA, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA and WI).

May we request two things of those who have signed?

1) Would you please try to get at least one colleague to sign. If you work in a dental clinic please ask all staff to sign including dental nurses and hygienists. If you work in a hospital please ask any other colleague to sign including doctors, nurses, pharmacists and others. If you work in a University please get professors from your department and others to sign. Every qualified professional in the dental, medical or academic professions is worth its weight in gold to this effort. Meanwhile, please help to keep the ripple effect going – we need more people to know about the landmark U.S. Government-funded Bashash et studies of 2017 and 2018. And please let any woman you know of childbearing age to avoid fluoride during pregnancy.

2) Please send this appeal to your whole email list and/or post it on your Facebook page and/or other social media sites.

Thank you for all you are doing to end this reckless practice worldwide.

Paul Connett, PhD,

Executive Director of the Fluoride Action Network,

co-author of The Case Against Fluoride…(Chelsea Green, 2010)

