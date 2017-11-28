#GivingTuesday – Today–the Tuesday after Thanksgiving in the U.S.–is refered to as “Giving Tuesday,” and is a movement to create an international day of giving back by contributing to a charitable cause you find important.

According to CDC stats, for the first time in over 70 years the number of communities adding fluoridation chemicals to drinking water has decreased. Together, we’ve reversed the growth, now you can help us finish the job. This year’s annual December FUN-draiser is going to be critical in helping to expand our campaign resources and staff at this critical time. A #GivingTuesday donation will help to give us a strong start and momentum going into our fundraising drive, inspring more supporters to invest in an end to fluoridation. You can donate online using our secure webpage, or by check, payable to FAN. Mail to

Fluoride Action Network

2014 Walnut Street, Binghamton NY 13905

Please consider giving to a charitable cause that will protect your water, your health, and your personal freedom. Contribute to an end to forced fluoridation:

Two New Conference Presentation Videos

Our fourth and fifth presentations to be released from September’s 6th Citizens’ Conference on Fluoride go well together. Bill Hirzy, PhD–Senior Scientist for Risk Assessment, Toxics Office at U.S. EPA for over 27 years, and retired Chemist in Residence and Adjunct Professor, American University–explains how his research team quantified fluoridation’s risk to the brain in a recently published study.

The next video features FAN’s Research Director, Chris Neurath, responding to the pro-fluoride lobby’s criticisms of Xiang’s work on fluoride and lowered IQ, which influenced Dr. Hirzy’s research.

Watch and share all of the conference presentations released so far by CLICKING HERE. Stay Tuned! We will continue to release high-quality videos of conference presentations throughout the coming weeks.

FAN’s Mission Statement



Since 2000, the Fluoride Action Network has been the leading advocacy and educational nonprofit in the world on fluoridation and overexposure to fluoride, with over 85,000 members, an alliance of 5000+ medical and scientific professionals, and the most trusted and visited fluoride-related website on the internet. This month we took another step in defining our organization’s committment to creating a world safe from fluoride.

On Monday, November 13th, FAN’s Board of Directors voted unanimously to approve the following mission statement:

“The Fluoride Action Network (FAN) is dedicated to protecting public health by ending water fluoridation and other involuntary exposures to fluoride. FAN is achieving these goals by educating the public, decision makers, and the media. FAN is supporting volunteers in communities affected by fluoridation and is holding government health and regulatory agencies accountable. FAN is committed to the principles of environmental justice and is drawing special attention to subpopulations which are disproportionately harmed by fluoride, including low income populations and communities of color.”

We wanted you, our supporters and campaigners, to be among the first to see the statement and the mission that FAN is dedicated to undertaking.