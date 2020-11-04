THURSDAY: TSCA Trial Status Hearing on Zoom

This Thursday, November 5th, at 10:30AM (Pacific US) / 1:30PM (Eastern US) Judge Edward Chen will hold a status hearing on our TSCA case in federal court.

Link to join TSCA trial zoom hearing:

https://cand-uscourts.zoomgov. com/j/1619911861?pwd= TjVma1lnMlJlNHR3ZE9QMkFjNkFndz 09

Meeting ID: 161 991 1861

Password: 912881

To join by phone, dial by your location:

+1 301 715 8592 US (Germantown

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom. us/u/kdSGlzRZll

At the end of the trial in July, the judge urged the EPA to independently re-assess the hazard posed by fluoridation chemicals. At the last status hearing in August, the EPA claimed that they “didn’t have the resources to do a risk assessment,” and were going to let the court record stand without taking any further action. The judge continued to insist the EPA reconsider their position, and also said he wanted to review the updated National Toxicology Program’s review of fluoride’s neurotoxicity, which was released this October.

On Thursday, the judge will see if the EPA has made any progress in re-evaluating fluoride’s safety, or if FAN intends to submit an updated TSCA petition that the EPA will have no choice but to assess over a 90-day period.

The proceeding will be open for public viewing on Zoom. Below is the sign in information provided by the judge to watch or listen to his meetings.

The August status hearing started a little later than the original time specified, so if you sign in and find you’re watching another hearing, stay on and wait for our case’s turn on the docket.

Sincerely,

Stuart Cooper

Campaign Director

Fluoride Action Network

See all FAN bulletins online