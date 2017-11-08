Conference Presentation: Fluoride Toxicology 101



Our third presentation from September’s 6th Citizens Conference on Fluoride features Paul Connett, PhD—retired chemistry professor, co-author of the “Case Against Fluoride,” and former Director of FAN–providing a detailed overview of fluoride’s toxicology, highlighting the proper way to account for and mitigate the effects of toxic chemicals in the environment.

