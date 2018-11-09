On behalf of the Fluoride Action Network (FAN),* I am sending this request to professionals in any medical, scientific, environmental or other field, to sign the “Professionals’ Renewed Call for an End to Water Fluoridation Worldwide.” View the renewed statement.

The original ”Professionals’ Call for an End to Water Fluoridation” (circulated from 2007- 2018) was triggered by the disturbing scientific evidence of fluoride’s dangers as presented in the review of the toxicology of fluoride prepared by the U.S. National Research Council of the National Academies in 2006 (NRC, 2006). By October 2018 this has been signed by nearly 5000 professionals.

This “Renewed Call” has been triggered by the publication of very important and disturbing U.S. Government-funded studies (Bashash et al, 2017 and 2018) which have confirmed growing concerns that fluoride is neurotoxic, and at levels currently experienced in fluoridated communities, and has the potential to affect the mental and intellectual development of children, beginning with exposure in the womb.

Sadly, and possibly because the imposed dental practice of water fluoridation is so entrenched in the psyche of the medical, dental and public health establishments in fluoridated countries, neither governments not the mainstream media are warning the public about this large – and growing – body of scientific research.

Thus, we are writing to you and other professionals to sign this statement. We hope by circulating this it will help us get this information out to more professionals, the public (especially pregnant women), the media and decision-makers in fluoridated countries, and eventually halt this unnecessary and worrying threat being imposed on our children.

Please note, we are inviting all professionals to sign this statement regardless of whether they signed the 2007 statement or not. For the moment we will be treating this as a standalone statement, but so that we don’t lose the weight of nearly 5000 signers to the previous statement we will find some way of combining the two statements (or at least the combined totals of unique signers) in the future.

If you wish to add your name please send the following details to Ellen Connett at ellen@fluoridealert.org (subject: Statement) with your NAME, highest degrees, occupation town/state/country and email address if different from what you use to contact us.

Read Renewed Professionals Statement (PDF version)

Paul Connett, PhD,

Executive Director of the Fluoride Action Network

and co-author of The Case Against Fluoride (Chelsea Green, 2010)

*FAN ( www.FluorideAlert.org ), is a not-for-profit organization formed in 2000 by public health advocates and scientists from approximately 20 countries in an effort to educate citizens and decision-makers about the dangers of ingesting fluoride with the mission to end the practice of water fluoridation and other unnecessary exposure to this toxic substance.

