In this new 8-minute video from the October 29th public hearing in Calgary, Alberta (pop. 1.3 million), family practitioner and founder of Safe Water Calgary, Robert Dickson, MD, argues that fluoridating Calgary’s water supply is an unreasonable risk not worth taking. He provides examples of alternative oral health strategies, discusses how the practice violates medical ethics, and provides a powerful summary of key points every decision-maker ought to hear.

Please watch and share Dr. Dickson’s presentation on “Why We Should Say No to Fluoridation.”



(Click on graphic for video)

Public health professionals like Dr. Dickson, who have objectively examined the ethics and science on fluoridation, are crucial to our movement because they reveal the dental-lobby’s lack of scientific credibility. This is why the Fluoride Action Network (FAN) is constantly working to educate, recruit, and amplify the voice of scientific and public health professionals opposed to fluoridation. We currently have over 4,800 signers to our Professionals Statement, and have forged new coalition partnerships with environmental, health, and dental organizations like the International Academy of Oral Medicine and Toxicology, in an effort to educate and activate even more pros at the local, state, and national level.

Stay tuned for a future bulletin showing how more professionals are questioning the practice publicly, including quotes and videos you can share. In the meantime, please join Dr. Dickson now in supporting FAN’s campaign to end fluoridation.

