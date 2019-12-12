Before we share a new video featuring a mother’s powerful testimony on fluoridation, here is a quick update on our annual fundraiser.

A Mom’s Expertise on Fluoridation by Maria Castro



(Click on graphic for video)

Our new video features mother, campaigner, and co-founder of Safe Water Calgary, Maria Castro telling city councilors why we should listen to a mom’s expertise on fluoridation. She uses common sense often forgotten by elected officials, pointing out that if there is any doubt about the safety of adding fluoridation chemicals, then there should be no doubt about taking or keeping it out. She also asks a question that should be asked of all decision-makers; can they guarantee fluoridation is safe for all citizens.

Maria points out that unlike the so-called experts presenting in favor of fluoridation, she is the only person with a “PhD on her children,” and that no on knows better than a mother, what is right for their child. She speaks from first hand experience, having witnessed her own child’s adverse reactions to fluoridated water, resolved only after it was filtered out.

Mothers and parents like Maria are the true heros of this movement. They’re fighting to protect the next generation as they bear the majority of the burden from fluoride. There are now seven mother-child studies revealing that the fetus is the most vulnerable to the fluoride’s neurotoxicity, including the most recent published in JAMA Pediatrics, which has led to prominent scientists, physicians, and pediatricians urging pregnant women to avoid fluoride. Also included is the study by Till et al. (2019) published in November, which linked using fluoridated water to reconstitute infant formula with lowered IQ scores.

Of course, FAN has been been calling on officials and the public health community to protect our children from fluoridation since 2000. In 2017, we created the Moms2B campaign specifically to warn pregnant women to avoid fluoride, years before the “experts.” More than a decade ago, FAN started campaigns to educate parents not to reconstitute infant formula using fluoridated water. In 2012, we campaigned successfully to make New Hampshire the first state in the nation to require an infant fluoride warning. Since then, countless other communities have followed suit, potentially warning millions.

We remain committed to helping mothers, parents, and campaigners like Maria protect their families and communities from the harms of fluoridation in 2020 and beyond, will you help us?

