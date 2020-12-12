The NTP Review: A Video Summary from Chris Neurath

“There is very strong evidence that at exposures to fluoridated water occurring right now in the United States, children are being harmed.”

– Chris Neurath, FAN Research Director.

Today, we have a new 36-minute video presentation to share. It features the Fluoride Action Network’s Research Director, Chris Neurath, providing a summary of the updated draft of the National Toxicology Program’s systematic review of fluoride’s neurotoxicity to humans. Their review is one of the most comprehensive on fluoride’s neurotoxicity ever conducted and has re–confirmed that fluoride is “presumed to be a cognitive neurodevelopmental hazard to humans.”

The rating of “presumed” is the highest confidence rating possible without doing a controlled human experiment, which would be unethical. Human experiments are not allowed for testing toxicity of a chemical.

The strongest studies used in the review, published since 2017 and funded by the National Institutes of Health, were conducted at exposure levels experienced in artificially fluoridated communities at the recommended 0.7 ppm. These high quality studies consistently found strong associations between loss of IQ or other adverse developmental neurobehavioral outcomes.

The NTP’s review was initiated in 2016 in response to a nomination from FAN. It is expected to be finalized early in 2021 and it will be up to FAN and our supporters to finish what we started, by using this groundbreaking review to call on regulatory and health agencies to cease fluoridation immediately.

Fundraising Update

GOOD NEWS! One of our super angels will double all donations today up to a total of $1000!

Our current total stands at $36,804 from 260 supporters on our way to our goal of raising $120,000 from 1,000 donors by midnight on December 31st. Thank you to all who have contributed to support our work in 2021. Any donation – large or small – will make you part of a winning team!

How to Make a Tax-Deductible Donation:

Online, using our secure server.

using our secure server. Or by Check, payable to the Fluoride Action Network. Mail your check to:

Fluoride Action Network

c/o Connett

104 Walnut Street

Binghamton NY 13905

Thank you,

Stuart Cooper

Campaign Director

Fluoride Action Network

