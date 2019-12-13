Despite some very generous contributions among those 145 of our supporters who have helped us raise $30,915 as of Dec 13, we feel we must warn the rest of our supporters that – as of now – we are falling far short of reaching both our goals of raising $250,000 from 1250 donors by midnight Dec 31.

Whether we win or lose our lawsuit in 2020, FAN will still have a lot of work to do and to do it well we need to keep our ability to function with paid and professional staff.

Since 2000, when FAN was formed, we have shown that with the minimum of financial support we can take on the giants (the ADA and the CDC) who daily mislead the American people on the safety and effectiveness of fluoridation. But we cannot do this without financial support from supporters like you.

Please consider a donation today – large or small – so that we can keep our operation going at this crucial time.

Thank you,

Paul Connett, PhD.

Executive Director

Fluoride Action Network

P.S. — Don’t miss tomorrow’s bulletin which features a ten minute video of my presentation in Calgary, “Fluoride and IQ: The Five Hammer Blows of Science that Support our Case.”

How to Make a Tax-Deductible Donation

Online, using our secure server. (**FAN is a project of the 501(c)3 American Environmental Health Studies Project, Inc. All donations go directly to our work on fluoridation.)

using our (**FAN is a project of the 501(c)3 American Environmental Health Studies Project, Inc. All donations go directly to our work on fluoridation.) If you should experience difficulty in donating online, or would like to donate over the phone, please call Network For Good at 1-888-284-7978 and press option 3 to make your donation.

and press to make your donation. Or by Check, payable to the Fluoride Action Network. Mail your check to:

Fluoride Action Network

c/o Connett

104 Walnut Street

Binghamton NY 13905

See all FAN bulletins online