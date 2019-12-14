Before we get to today’s video, I must begin with a huge thank you to all our loyal supporters who responded to pleas for help with our fundraiser. Yesterday was a heartening and morale-boosting experience. At times donations – both large and small – were rattling in every few minutes. It underlined our long-held feeling that this worldwide movement to end the foolish and reckless practice of fluoridation is a team effort. For me personally, as I see those faithful names coming through (year after a year), it is similar to receiving Christmas cards from old friends.

Now to the numbers: we easily exceeded our greatest number of donations on any single day (both one-time and recurring) since this fundraiser began on December 2. All in all we received 48 donations for a total of $3,523 bringing our grand total to $34,438 from 193 supporters.

But that is not all. We also received two more exciting challenge pledges. One supporter has pledged to double everything that we raise (up to a total of $3000) by Sunday night! And another has pledged to donate $800 for each 100 donor mliestone we reach from 300 to 1000 donors. The latter recognizes how important it is to be able to show to foundations – in a really concrete fashion – how many supporters we have.

Again, every donation large or small, adds to our numbers and can have a multiplying effect. So please reach out to family and friends to help boost those numbers and support our effort to keep this campaign staffed professionally in 2020. Please add supporting family members on the line that asks for your name – e.g. John, Eileen, Eric and Liz Smith.

When we receive another 7 donations today we will have reached 200 donors and will receive a pledge of $1000. That along with the doubling challenge should see us add another $7000 to our total by Sunday night.

Please be part of the FAN family and keep all our families protected from fluoride in the future.

Most sincerely,

Paul Connett

Executive Director

Fluoride Action Network

How to Make a Tax-Deductible Donation

Online, using our secure server.

using our secure server. If you should experience difficulty in donating online, or would like to donate over the phone, please call Network For Good at 1-888-284-7978 and press option 3 to make your donation.

and press to make your donation. Or by Check, payable to the Fluoride Action Network. Mail your check to:

Fluoride Action Network

c/o Connett

104 Walnut Street

Binghamton NY 13905

NEW VIDEO – Fluoride and IQ: The Five Hammer Blows of Science

This video is Paul’s 10 minute presentation given before Calgary Council on Oct 29 this year. Paul presented after Dr. Ghali had given his summary of the studies on fluoride’s neurotoxicity. For those who want more information on the 5 studies and the National Toxicology Pram (NTP) review please see our trending topics at the top of our home page.

We hope that this video will prove to be very powerful ammunition to help inform the public and decision-makers in your communities. The message: “You can repair a tooth but you can’t repair a brain.”

Thank you,

Stuart Cooper

Campaign Director

Fluoride Action Network

See all FAN bulletins online