INVITE: New Years Eve Zoom Party

We need more FUN in our lives!

On my 80th Birthday I had a lot of fun with people around the world (about 120 from over 20 countries) on a zoom call. I would like to do the same for fluoridation activists on New Year’s Eve. We’ve all gone through a lot of frustration in this protracted struggle and now with the pandemic on top it has taken too much joy away from our lives. It is time to add some joy back.

It’s time to have a little fun and celebrate this remarkable worldwide and selfless effort for the betterment of our fellow human beings. So let’s have a zoom call at 5 pm (NYC time) of Dec 31 in which we say hello, see each other’s faces, sing a few songs (Bruce Spittle has a large collection of well-known tunes set to anti-fluoride words) play musical instruments, share family photos, share some war stories and, of course, share the final numbers on our annual fundraiser.

Please mark your calendars and save the Zoom call-in details below, though we will also send out a reminder as we get closer to New Years Eve:

Topic: FAN New Years Eve Party

Time: Dec 31, 2020 05:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting:

Meeting ID: 851 5840 1363

Passcode: fan

Dial by your location. Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom. us/u/kArAbNd5i

Fundraising Update

Our current total stands at $45,126 from 292 supporters on our way to our goal of raising $120,000 from 1,000 donors by midnight on December 31st. Thank you to all who have contributed to support our work in 2021. Any donation – large or small – will make you part of a winning team!

How to Make a Tax-Deductible Donation:

Online, using our secure server.

using our secure server. Or by Check, payable to the Fluoride Action Network. Mail your check to:

Fluoride Action Network

c/o Connett

104 Walnut Street

Binghamton NY 13905

Thank you,

Paul Connett, PhD

Executive Director

Fluoride Action Network

