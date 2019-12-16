Before we get to our Milestone Plan, here is an update on our fundraiser. We had a fabulous weekend raising a total of $19,226 from 126 supporters. Our current grand total stands at $53,704 from 319 supporters. This included a pledge of $1000, when we reached 200 donors, and $2000 when we reached 300 donors. It also included a doubling pledge of $3000 used up on Saturday.

The first $1000 donated today will also be doubled by one of our generous supporters.

But we still have a long way to go to reach our ambitious – but necessary – goals of $250,000 from 1250 supporters by midnight Dec 31. This is a very daunting task but we have a little plan to stimulate all our efforts.

The FAN Milestone Recognition Plan

As we have mentioned several times the number of donors – large or small – is very important to us. It is a way of demonstrating to small foundations and others how many solid supporters we have. We also believe that we need to add some FUN to our FUNDRAISING. So here is a plan to get to 1250 donors. It is in two parts:

Part A. The donor who is number 400, 500, 600, 700, 800, 900 and 1000 (if they live in the USA) will receive a phone call from Paul. He will interview them (anonymously if requested) as to why they are opposed to fluoridation and why they support FAN. In return they will receive either a signed copy of one of Paul’s books (The Case Against Fluoride or The Zero Waste Solution) or a copy of the collector’s item (The Fluoride Question by Anne-Lise Gotzsche).

Part B. Those who are considering a larger donation are urged to become a member of the FAN Milestone Pledge team. So far we have three members who have pledged to give a combined total of $2,180 as each donor milestone (400 – 1000) is reached. If you wish to join this team simply calculate what you would like to give and divide by 7 to assess the monthly pledge. Send no money now, just let us know your milestone pledge by emailing: Paul@fluoridealert.org

We will send out reminders as we reach each milestone or at the end of the fundraiser, whichever your prefer.

As each milestone is reached this will be like a shot of adrenalin for our joint effort. We also hope this will stimulate our supporters to invite fellow campaigners, family members, friends, and colleagues to make a donation ($10 will count as donor for this purpose). We had one wonderful supporter from Texas supply us today with 70 names for a total donation of $700!

But as you all know this is not just about donations, it is about your dedication, your perseverance against the odds and everything else you do to help end this reckless and unethical practice locally and around the world. Thank you all from the FAN team.

Thank you,

Stuart Cooper

Campaign Director

Fluoride Action Network

