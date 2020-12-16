A Gift For Our Supporters

When we agreed, on FAN’s behalf, to accept 212 copies of the late Anne-Lisa Gotzche’s book, we had no idea how much space they would occupy in our home. So in addition to raising money we have an extra personal incentive for getting these books into the hands of our supporters!

The cost of this book is any donation to FAN!

Any amount will get you this book with this one exception: we can only send it to those who live in the U.S. and this is simply due to the very high international postage rates. Email Ellen to tell her you want the book – details for donating are below. (For our international friends who still want the book, send Ellen an email with your address and she will let you know what the postage is). See donation details further below.

To whet your appetite, here is my favorite quote from this book written in 1975.

There has rarely been a scientific or medical issue followed with such intense interest and emotion by the lay community -and with such laxity by the scientific establishment. (p.23)

More quotes from Anne-Lisa Gotzche’s book:

She quotes the late Albert Schatz (co-discoverer of streptomycin) as saying:

Ever since US dentistry ‘created’ fluoridation it has been forced to defend it in the face of increasing worldwide opposition from many responsible scientists…As a result the reputation of US dentistry has become irrevocably bound to the fate of fluoridation. A stage has now been reached where the rejection of fluoridation will irreparably discredit the American Dental Association and the National Institute of Dental Research of the US Public Health Service. (p.35)

She quotes John Knutson a prominent promoter of fluoridation in the 1970s, who was quoted in the British Dental Journal in Oct 6 1970:

As soon as dentists recognize their responsibility in the politics of fluoridation, their performance will be outstanding. In politics, the emphasis must be on commitment rather than detached objectivity…. In other words, a dentist does not need to know all the vast scientific background to fluoridation… all he needs is the knowledge that fluoridation is safe, effective and practical, and enough enthusiasm to convince other people that this is so. (p.25)

So 50 years ago the game plan had been laid out that Johnny Johnson and his colleagues at the American Fluoridation Society still follow to this day.

Fundraising Update

