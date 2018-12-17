FAN really needs your help today and every day. When you think about it our campaign has only three things – its workers (paid and unpaid), its supporters and its words – ours and yours.

Our words. You, and all our other, precious supporters have read and heard them many times before. The science is on our side. That science even includes U.S. government funded studies. Fluoride has the potential to damage the brains of our children, in the womb and in every glass of water they drink. This practice must be ended.

Our words are stronger than ever but how do we get them to the people who need to hear them, when our governments will not listen, our professional bodies will not read and the media will not speak?

That brings us to our workers and supporters like you.

Our workers. We have put together a team (paid and unpaid) second to none. We have Ellen, the rock who keeps our web page and everything else going, Stuart our Campaign Director, Jay our Outreach and Education Director, Robin our Environment Justice Director, Carol our long-term and unpaid Media Officer, Chris Neurath our Science Director, Rick North our unpaid Advisory Counsel Chairperson, Jack Crowther our unpaid Editorial Advisor, our Science Advisers (Bill Osmunson, DDS, Bill Hirzy, PhD, Vyvyan Howard, MD, David Kennedy, DDS, Neil Carmen, PhD, Bob Dickson, MD, James Beck, MD, PhD, Spedding Micklem, D.Phil (Oxon) and so many more advisers) and wonderful volunteers – and then there is our lawyer, Michael who has put together our exciting TSCA lawsuit, which will be heard this coming year.

I hope you agree that our team is doing a really great job on a limited budget (far smaller than many national organizations have – let alone international organizations).

Our supporters.

You. You wouldn’t be reading this bulletin if you were not one of our supporters. We need you and we need you in several ways.

Obviously we need your donations to keep our campaign going – and over 200 of you have already generously donated and we thank you. It doesn’t have to be a lot of money because we need to make the number our supporters visible and the only way we can do that is tally up the number of donors – which we do every day.

We hope today – and over the next few days before Christmas and before the end of the year, many more of you will make a tax-deductible donation towards our 2019 campaign.

But money is not everything.

We would like your help in another way. We need you to do what our governments, our professional bodies and the media are not doing.

We need you to reach out and tell everyone you know – your friends, your colleagues and all the others that you meet – how we believe that this practice is hurting our children. At the very least let them know about the Bashash studies. They can read all about these in utero brain studies on our home page – see the revolving mastheads for the details.

In short, we need your words.

How many people can you reach? In person, and with letters? Keep a track of the numbers – let us know. What words will you use? What are your best arguments? How do you deal with those rolling eyes?

Meanwhile, over the weekend our annual fundraiser totals have climbed to $89,877 from 219 supporters. Thank you all so much. But we still have a long way to go to reach our much needed goals of $250,000 from over 1000 supporters by midnight Dec 31.

Please help make today a very special day in this effort – ours and yours.

Thank you,

Paul Connett,

Director

Fluoride Action Network

How to make a tax-deductible donation to FAN:

Online at our secure server .

at our Or by Check, payable to the Fluoride Action Network. Send your check to: Fluoride Action Network

c/o Connett

104 Walnut Street

Binghamton NY 13905

*Please note that some corporations match tax deductible donations made by their employees to some non-profits. We qualify for this. This is the information to provide your corporation finance people, the parent body for FAN is the American Environmental Health Studies Project, Inc, registered in Vermont.

