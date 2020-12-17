Why Small Donations are Important For FAN

While, the FAN team is very excited when we receive large donations, we also know that support from small foundations hinges upon the number of supporters we have. The easiest way we can demonstrate to them that we have a lot of supporters is to show them how many donations we receive during our fundraisers. Right now we have 298 donors – which considering the current economic situation is extremely good – but is somewhat short of our goal of 1000 by midnight DEC 31.

To help us up our numbers one of our super-angels has provided this challenge.

This benefactor will donate the following amounts at these milestones:

300 donors = $100

400 = $200

500 = $300

600 = $400

We are now looking for other benefactors to continue this sequence of challenge pledges:

700 = $500

800 = $600

900 = $700

1000 = $800

Please let us know if you will “book” any one of these slots.

Meanwhile, for those who are in a situation which allows a few extra dollars please consider giving a donation in the name of family members or friends ($5 minimum per head). Please add first names on our online donation form (e.g Alan, Jane, Jean and Sylvia Jones or email a list of names to: paul@fluorideALERT.org)

Large or small we are grateful to receive any donation towards FAN’s efforts to make giant strides to end this foolish and reckless practice in 2021. Any donation of $5 or above makes you a valued part of FAN’s Winning Team. We are grateful for everything else you are doing for this cause.

Fundraising Update

Our current total stands at $47,067 from 312 supporters on our way to our goal of raising $120,000 from 1,000 donors by midnight on December 31st. Thank you to all who have contributed to support our work in 2021.

How to Make a Tax-Deductible Donation:

Online, using our secure server.

using our secure server. Or by Check, payable to the Fluoride Action Network. Mail your check to:

Fluoride Action Network

c/o Connett

104 Walnut Street

Binghamton NY 13905

Thank you,

Paul Connett, PhD

Executive Director

Fluoride Action Network

See All FAN Bulletins