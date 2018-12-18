Today, I received an email containing a statement from a professional explaining his opposition to water fluoridation. But this wasn’t just another statement it was a fascinating piece of history. We print the email below, but first here is an update on our fundraiser.

A little piece of history

You wanted F statements from professionals opposed to water fluoridation so I offer mine:

I am a licensed chemical/environmental engineer (MSc, P.Eng.) with 45 years in my profession as an engineering consultant. I am now retired.

In the 1970s, as a consultant for the EPA, I authored the EPA air pollution control techniques document on the Phosphate Fertilizer industry. The document was needed by the EPA in order for it to set federal emission limits (for fluoride). I recommended wet scrubbers (the only real choice) and in doing so I warned them that according to my calculations the wastewater (from the scrubbers) would have a very high fluoride content.

My supervisor told me the water pollution experts would handle that. I had no idea at the time how this toxic waste would be handled. Later I found out that the poison was “beneficially recycled” into public water supplies. We know now that this was part of the scheme to medicate citizens (usually without their knowledge) to prevent one little hole on a tooth!

This toxic waste was then destined to be filtered through human bodies, where 50% is removed by the kidney, with the remainder discharged to streams and rivers through the sewer system.

At the time, I did know of possible health effects from doing this. (This was the same time of the fluoride scare in the Cincinnati area due to tiny levels of fluoride compounds in the Ohio River used for water supplies.)

In 2012, I was fired from my last job as a contractor for the state EPA inside a local health department for my public and published statements I made on water fluoridation on my own time.

You can use this for your purposes and I am extremely impressed with the work of FAN and have been a supporter for about 10 years. Best regards.

David M. Augenstein, MSc, P.Eng. (ret)

PS — If Trendley Dean was the recognized father of fluoridation, was David the unwitting father of the most common fluoridating chemical used today (hexafluorosilicic acid)?

This is how Rebecca Hanmer an EPA spokesperson in 1983, described the end result of David’s recommendation:

“By recovering by-product fluosilicic acid from fertilizer manufacturing, water and air pollution are minimized, and water authorities have a low-cost source of fluoride available to them.” (http://fluoridealert.org/issues/water/fluoridation-chemicals/ )

