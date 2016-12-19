Before we get to the new video here is a quick update on our fundraiser. Over the weekend we have made tremendous progress towards reaching our mini-goal of $100,000 from 500 donors by midnight Christmas Eve. Our current total is $82,322 from 277 donors. All pledges are being doubled until we reach $84,322 and when we reach 300 donors (just 23 donations from now) we will receive another pledge of $1,000 and again at 400 and 500 donors. If we can reach our mini-goal of $100,000 by Christmas Eve we will receive another pledge of $4,000 and another of $1,000. Donation details are below.

New Video: Michael Connett, Fluoride and the Brain

Central to FAN’s 2017 campaign to end fluoridation is the petition to the US EPA calling on the Agency to ban the addition of fluoridation chemicals to public water supplies due to the risks these chemicals pose to the brain.

The petition was prepared by Michael Connett and delivered to the EPA in Washington, DC on Nov 22. Jay Sanders, FAN’s new Education & Outreach Director, is in the process of editing a videotape where Michael explains that the studies that show that fluoride lowers IQ are only the tip of the iceberg of the over 300 animal and human studies that indicate that fluoride damages the brain. We believe you will find the explanation of the other studies both interesting and convincing that fluoride is neurotoxic.

Here is a short excerpt from that presentation and also a clip of Bill Hirzy and I chatting about Michael’s extraordinary scientific and legal contributions to FAN’s work.

We should have the full video available by the end of the week. This video will be a powerful weapon in our 2017 campaign to make more and more people aware of the serious threat fluoride poses to the developing brains of babies and children. One way that you can be part of this crucial effort is to get a link to this video (when completed) to as many people as you can and another way is make a tax-deductible donation to the Fluoride Action Network, a project of the American Environmental Health Studies Project.

