It’s that time of the year again when the Fluoride Action Network (FAN) spends the month of December raising funds for our 2020 operating budget to keep our scientific, educational, and advocacy campaigns to end fluoridation running smoothly. 19 years after FAN’s formation we know how difficult this effort is. We are up against governments with huge budgets to defend outdated policies; special interests with big money; ill-informed professional bodies, and a largely lazy media, which would keep the public in the dark if not for FAN’s work and media outreach.

Unlike our opposition, we don’t have corporate sponsors or government grants (aka your tax dollars) to fund our work. FAN depends on individual donors and small family foundations to ensure we have the resources necessary to lead the worldwide campaign against fluoridation.

Our annual fundraiser is always crucial for us, but more so now than ever with the emergence of a series of new studies confirming damage to the brains of our children (You can find a useful summary of this new evidence on the trending topics section of our homepage). This means we have more tools than ever before to influence councilors and legislators, as well as recruit more experts from the mainstream public health and scientific communities who are finally waking up to the dangers of fluoridation. The tide is turning and we need to take advantage of it.

It’s important to note that our successful fundraiser this past Spring was exclusively to raise funds for our lawsuit against the EPA, while this fundraiser provides FAN with our annual budget for education, outreach, advocacy, and infrastructure (website, newsletter, advocacy, and database software, accounting, staff, etc.). 100% of your donations will go towards ending fluoridation and educating the public, media, and decision makers about the dangers associated with fluoride.

Our fundraising goal this year is $250,000 from 1250 donors by midnight PT Dec 31!

Our efforts become more urgent with each passing year because of the continuing revelations of the dangers posed to our children, especially with respect to fluoride’s impact on the development of their brains. If we don’t warn citizens, the media, and decision makers about this dangerous practice who will?

Please help by investing in an end to water fluoridation. All donations large and small are important to us and are tax-deductible. The former to help get us to our total and the latter to impress foundations with our active and supportive membership.

Recurring donations. One way to make a fairly large donation manageable is to spread it over the year by pledging so much a month. A pledge of $10 a month gives us $120 a year and a pledge of $25 a month gives us a massive $300! These recurring donations also add a solid rock on which we can build each year.

How to Make a Tax-Deductible Donate:

Online, using our secure server.

using our secure server. If you should experience difficulty in donating online, or would like to donate over the phone, please call Network For Good at 1-888-284-7978 and press option 3 to make your donation.

and press to make your donation. Or by Check, payable to the Fluoride Action Network. Mail your check to:

Fluoride Action Network

c/o Connett

104 Walnut Street

Binghamton NY 13905

*Please note that some corporations match tax deductible donations made by their employees to some non-profits. We qualify for this. This is the information to provide your corporation finance people, the parent body for FAN is the American Environmental Health Studies Project, Inc.

Thank you for your continued support and efforts to end water fluoridation throughout the world.

Also Support FAN While You Shop on Cyber Monday

Will you be using Amazon.com to shop today for Cyber Monday, or this holiday season…or throughout the year? When you shop using AmazonSmile, they will donate 0.5% of your purchase to the Fluoride Action Network through our parent group, the American Environmental Health Studies Project, Inc. While these donations aren’t large enough to fund our annual budget, it is an extra and easy way to support our work beyond a direct donation. Just bookmark and use this link each time you shop:

http://smile.amazon.com/ch/62- 1599535

The reason we suggest bookmarking or saving the link is because you must use it as your portal to Amazon each time you start shopping, otherwise they won’t contribute to FAN. Once you have it saved, you’ll have the same Amazon shopping experience, but you’ll get to support a cause you believe in with every purchase.

Thank you,

Stuart Cooper

Campaign Director

Fluoride Action Network

