New Campaign: #FluorideHarmsTheBrain

Yesterday, we launched our annual year-end campaign to raise the operating budget to fund our crucial education and advocacy work in 2021. Today, we are launching a second campaign, this time to raise greater awareness of the issue that is most likely to end this misguided, unnecessary, and harmful practice.

But first, a quick update on our fundraiser. On day one we received $1,500 from 19 donors on our way to our goal of raising $120,000 from 1000 donors by midnight on December 31st. Thank you to all who have made a donation!

How to Make a Tax-Deductible Donation:

Online, using our secure server.

using our secure server. If you should experience difficulty in donating online, or would like to donate over the phone, please call Network For Good at 1-888-284-7978 and press option 3 to make your donation.

and press to make your donation. Or by Check, payable to the Fluoride Action Network. Mail your check to:

Fluoride Action Network

c/o Connett

104 Walnut Street

Binghamton NY 13905

*Please note that some corporations match tax deductible donations made by their employees to some non-profits. We qualify for this. This is the information to provide your corporation finance people, the parent body for FAN is the American Environmental Health Studies Project, Inc.

New Campaign Launch

During the summer of 2019, the Fluoride Action Network (FAN) launched a whiteboard and social media hashtag campaign to show widespread support and raise awareness for our TSCA lawsuit against the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). We asked all of you to take a photo of yourselves, a loved one, or your fellow campaigners holding a white piece of paper, poster board, or whiteboard that included a short statement on why you support the lawsuit, followed by the hashtag #FluorideLawsuit.

The campaign was a success, with many contributing fabulous photos that we shared on our website, in several bulletins, and on social media. The hashtag is still being regularly posted alongside content relevant to the lawsuit on social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, creating a large, easily accessible, and permanent database of information about the lawsuit on these sites. Even some journalists were using our hashtag when they reported on the trial over the summer. To learn more about how hashtags work, click here.

#FluorideHarmsTheBrain

While we still urge you to use the lawsuit hashtag anytime you post about the TSCA case on social media, we’d like to harness this same strategy again to educate thousands about fluoride’s risk to the brain using a new hashtag: #FluorideHarmsTheBrain

Please grab a whiteboard or piece of paper, write either a fact about fluoride’s neurotoxicity, pose a question, or make a statement, include the hashtag #FluorideHarmsTheBrain at the bottom. Email a photo of you holding the sign to: stuart@fluoridealert.org

If you’re not sure what to say, feel free to borrow language from our webpage on the brain, our page on the mother-offspring studies, or our handout on neurotoxicity. Or you can just speak from the heart and say something like, “Please protect our babies from fluoride;” or ask a question like, “Who is warning pregnant moms and parents about the risk to their children?”

65 human studies now link moderately high fluoride exposures with reduced intelligence, three human studies link fluoride exposure with impaired fetal brain development, and seven Mother-Offspring studies link fluoride exposure during pregnancy to reduced IQ in offspring. The science can now be considered overwhelming and undeniable.

In the next several months we expect the National Toxicology Program (NTP) to finalize its systematic review of fluoride’s neurotoxicity and conclude that it “is presumed to be a cognitive neurodevelopmental hazard.” We also expect a ruling in our federal lawsuit based on neurotoxicity, as well as the publication of even more studies showing harm to the developing brain from “optimally” fluoridated water. These developments, and others, could generate unprecedented news coverage, public attention, and opportunities to highlight this important issue. Together, we could potentially educate tens-of-thousands, if not hundreds, in the span of several months.

We look forward to seeing how creative you can get, and how widespread we can share this message. Thank you for your continued support and efforts to end water fluoridation throughout the world.

Sincerely,

Stuart Cooper

Campaign Director

Fluoride Action Network