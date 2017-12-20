Below Oregon campaigner Rick North asks the question “What if FAN didn’t exist?” but first we will examine our fundraiser to see how we are doing to make sure that we will continue to exist and achieve more great things in 2018.

As of midnight December 19, we had reached a total of $63,165 from 274 donors. Unfortunately, that means we didn’t reach $70,000 which would have triggered a donation of $2,000. Meanwhile, this same super angel is doubling up to a total of $65,000 and will donate a further $1,000 when we reach 300 donors . So there are plenty of reasons to donate today – and if you need more please read Rick’s piece below.

Meanwhile, a huge thank you to all those 275 supporters who have donated so generously during the last 19 days and for everything else you do during the year to end this unethical and reckless practice.

How to Donate:

You can make a donation at our secure online server, or by check, payable to Fluoride Action Network, and mail to:

FAN

c/o Connett

104 Walnut Street

Binghamton, New York 13905

___________________________________

What if FAN didn’t exist?

By Rick North

I’m an activist opposing fluoridation at three levels. Locally, I was deeply involved in the successful 2013 Portland and 2016 Newport campaigns. Statewide, I’ve worked with state legislators to prevent a law forcing fluoridation on all Oregon cities. And nationally, I work with FAN on several projects and have been a presenter at their last two national conferences.

On EVERY campaign I’ve worked on, FAN has been there to back me up. In Oregon, we simply couldn’t have been anywhere near as successful without FAN’s support – up-to-date scientific advice, materials, and the inspiration to go the extra mile.

If you want an idea of just how indispensable FAN has been, just ask one simple question:

“If FAN didn’t exist, who would . . .”

Provide such incredibly useful videos on their website, such as “Professional Perspectives on Water Fluoridation,” Jeremy Seifert’s “Our Daily Dose,” and Michael Connett’s “Ten Facts About Fluoride”

Provide local campaigners with a basic toolkit of how-to’s – what to say and do to give yourself and your town the best chances to defeat fluoridation

Provide local campaigners with personal, individualized mentoring for their particular situations

Challenge fluoridationists in debates and media events all over the world

Provide professionals – scientists, physicians, dentists and public health workers – with the most up-to-date scientific research on fluoride found anywhere in the world

Translate critically important foreign research studies that don’t show up in U.S. publications because they’re not in English

Hold national conferences bringing together the top scientific and activist leaders in the world

Take the most complex, geeky, nerdy scientific information and put it into easy-to-understand language for the rest of us!

Update everyone on the latest fluoridation news from everywhere

Fight the good fight by organizing a coalition of other progressive organizations to petition the EPA to ban fluoridation – and when EPA refused, suing them for their continued denial of considering sound science – stay tuned!

NOBODY ELSE could do this. Much of it is pro bono work, but there are necessary expenses for staff, research, website, materials and legal fees that can only be met by YOU donating to the cause .

Your generous gift is more than a donation. It’s an investment in a future where no one’s health will be put at risk by fluoridation, one of the most ill-advised practices ever instituted.

If you’re reading this, you already know the sheer folly of the statement that “Fluoridation is one of the greatest public health achievements of the 20th century.”

We all know better. And we all know this – ENDING fluoridation will be one of the greatest health achievements of the 21st century .

FAN provides the leadership and support to get us to the finish line. But it can’t be successful without your support .

We need FAN and FAN needs us. It’s that simple. Please become part of this great movement – please donate generously now.

Thank you.

Rick North ** Rick does so many things for this cause including preparing one pagers on special topics to help citizens deal with some of the important scientific developments. His latest one pager is on the very important government funded study on the impact of fluoride on the fetus (Bashash et al., 2017).

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

See all FAN bulletins online