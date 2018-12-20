Fundraiser update. Yesterday, we had our best day of this year’s fundraiser. Thanks to the very generous doubling challenge from Dr. Mercola and another extremely large individual donation we added a whopping $13,791 to our total. This brings our current totals up to $109,825 from 285 donors. Thanks to all of you who made this exciting day possible.

FAN’s Most Viewed Videos

For the past decade, the Fluoride Action Network has been producing high quality videos to educate the public about fluoride science and the risks associated with water fluoridation. Nearly 100 videos can be found on our YouTube page, embedded on our Facebook page, or on our FAN.tv webpage. Together, these videos have amassed more than 1.4 million views, and this doesn’t take into account the large number of our videos that have been duplicated and shared by other YouTube pages or embedded on the websites of affiliated campaigns or independent news organizations and bloggers (likely doubling or tripling the total view count).

If you search YouTube you will also find countless videos with tens of thousands of views that also feature FAN representatives–particularly our Director Paul Connett–that we haven’t included in this bulletin, but certainly recommend you look for.

Below are FAN’s “Greatest Hits,” or the videos hosted on our own sites with the highest number of views. It’s worth noting that our Professional Perspectives video has also been distributed on DVD—which we don’t have a hard count of views—and was also re-uploaded to our YouTube account after it had previously had over 200,000 views. Here are FAN’s top videos:

#1 – (365,065 views) – Pro Perspectives Short Featuring Dr. Bill Osmunson

#2 – (290,267 views) – 10 Facts About Fluoride

#3 – (71,539 after 2nd upload /over 250,000 total) – Professional Perspectives (Full)

#4 – (128,000 views) – Fluoride Fundamentals #4: Sources of Fluoride

#5 – (112,779 views) – Our Daily Dose

#6 – (66,213 views) – The Fluoride Deception: an interview with Chris Bryson

#7 – (39,544 views) – Health Professionals Call for End to Water Fluoridation



#8 – (39,311 views) – Dr. Vyvyan Howard on Fluoride in Drinking Water

#9 – (34,000 views) – Coalition Urges EPA to End Water Fluoridation



#10 – (21,530 views) – Ralph Nader on Water Fluoridation



#11- (19,298) – Dr. William Hirzy & EPA Union on Fluoridation

