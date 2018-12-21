To this end we have had a very exciting offer (for the USA only) from one of our wonderful supporters (Jack Crowther) who has donated $1000 so that we can make 76 books available at a giveaway cost (i.e. donation) of $10. To take advantage of that offer please contact Ellen at Ellen@FluorideAlert.org – and yes you can order 2 for 20, 3 for 30 etc…at least until the 76 go then we will go back to $23 a copy.

To whet your appetite, here is my favorite quote from this book written in 1975.

“There has rarely been a scientific or medical issue followed with such intense interest and emotion by the lay community -and with such laxity by the scientific establishment.” (p.23)

More quotes below, but first, a fundraiser update.

Yesterday, was another bumper day for us- largely because of $5,000 donation from a small family foundation. That, incidentally is why we make such a big thing about the number of donors we have in addition to the total amount money raised, because foundations are very interested in how many active supporters we have.

Our current totals stand at $118,947 from 307 donors.

And now for another amazing offer from Dr. Mercola. He will donate another $4000 if we can reach $146,000 by midnight Christmas Eve. We know that it is going to be tough to do this but if we do it will bring our total to $150,000 and leave us with a much easier task to reach $250,000 by midnight Dec 31. To get us off to good start he will also double the next $1000 donated today.