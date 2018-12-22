Some Christmas Cheer from New Zealand

Hi Everyone

We have a little bit of good news to end the year on.

The Advertising Standards Authority has rejected complaints against the newspaper adverts we used in September to advertise the Talks by our overseas experts, and the Health (Fluoridation of Drinking Water) Amendment Bill is now sitting at number 23 on the Order Paper. At the beginning of this year it had got as low as number 12. The higher up the Order Paper the Bill sits, the less likely it is to be heard and become law.

Thanks to everyone who has taken some action during the year. We are making a difference.

Two highlights from the year were the Talks by Prof Connett, in a number of towns around the country, and a Talk in Parliament, in February. The other was the Talks by three overseas experts; Prof Paul Connett, Dr Vyvyan Howard and Environmental scientist Declan Waugh.