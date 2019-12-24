First, we at FAN would like to wish all our supporters a very happy Christmas and any other holiday you will be celebrating this year.



(Click on picture for a special holiday video from FAN)

On the fundraiser front, yesterday we raised $3,285 from 30 supporters – to give FAN a grand total of $74,478. While it’s a long way from where we had hoped to be at this point in our daunting (impossible?) task of raising $250,000 by midnight Dec 31, we have had some very good news today.

We received a $10,000 challenge grant from Dr. Mercola to use in the most productive way to boost our efforts. So we are going to use $5000 of this to double the next $5000 donated and save the other $5000 for a different challenge grant after Christmas.

We are also only 12 more donations away from the 600 donor milestone which will trigger another $2,200 from our milestone team (now four-member strong). Are you going to be supporter number 600 and win a book and have a phone interview with Paul?

See you all again on Dec 26.

Thank you,

Paul Connett

Executive Director

