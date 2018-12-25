Well, unfortunately we did not reach our mini-goal of $146,000 by midnight Christmas Eve. But the good news is that we didn’t forfeit Dr. Mercola’s pledge of $4,000 which would have taken us to $150,000. Instead he has very generously agreed to use this in doubling pledges starting today. Today he will double all donations up to a total of $1,000.

Our current total stands at $129,604 from 425 donors.

Our goal is to raise $250,000 by midnight Dec 31.

This is going to be a huge challenge but we have some wonderful and very generous supporters to help us meet that challenge. Thank you to all of those who have donated so far. We are hoping that others will now pitch in during these next few remaining days.

In the video below one of our wonderful volunteers from California Dawna Gallagher (with the help of our videographer Jay Sanders) explains why this fundraiser is so important to us and the cause we support.

We believe that with our lawsuit pending in 2019, this is going to be our most important year ever in terms of ending fluoridation once and for all. Our lawsuit is very strong: we have the science and we have the experts, but we still need to educate more people on the serious threat that fluoride poses – especially to the mental development of future generations. We need a professional staff to do that. It’s expensive because the mainstream media is not giving us any help. One of our supporters saw our efforts this way:

“I’m happy to continue to be able to support you and FAN on this important issue. And I so appreciate the ongoing efforts you and others continue to contribute. In a world where truth is taking a beating on so many levels, knowing you continue to bring to the public the truth about fluoride makes my heart smile! ”

Large or small every donation will count (and up to $1000 it will count twice). Please give what you can and please consider approaching family and friends to help in these next few critical days. We have an outstanding pledge of $500 when we reach a total 500 donors (of any amount).

Thank you.

Paul Connett, Director of FAN,

On behalf of the whole Fundraising team

How to make a tax-deductible donation to FAN:

Online at our secure server .

at our Or by Check, payable to the Fluoride Action Network. Send your check to: Fluoride Action Network

c/o Connett

104 Walnut Street

Binghamton NY 13905



( Click on photo to watch video)

Paul Connett, PhD

Director

Fluoride Action Network

See all FAN bulletins online