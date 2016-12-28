Below we have reprinted a press release written by Carol Kopf, who is the media officer for both the New York State Coalition Opposed to Fluoridation, Inc. (NYSCOF) and the Fluoride Action Network (FAN). This gives us a chance to tell you a little more about this amazing woman. She has been working to end fluoridation for over 30 years, and helped NYSCOF end water fluoridation in Long island, New York. Without fluoridation, the children in non-fluoridated Nassau County (Levittown’s County) have slightly better teeth than the average for NY State, which is 71.4% fluoridated.

Carol Kopf is in fact one of a trio of heros that have been fighting fluoridation so successfully in NY state for many years: those three musketeers are Carol, Paul Beeber and Eleanor K. Perhaps NYSCOF’s greatest achievement–of many–was the enacting of a “home rule” provision in state law which prevents the state from forcing fluoridation on a community without their approval. Carol acknowledges Eleanor as her mentor and “the chief organizer and button pusher.” Ellen reminds me that in 1996 when she was looking for information on fluoridation it was Eleanor who provided her with the key scientific studies, which she then passed on to me.

All of Carol’s work for NYSCOF and FAN is pro bono. Both organizations are truly blessed with her knowledge and energy. She keeps a very close eye on the dental literature and an even closer one on the machinations of the dental lobby. The press release below summarizes some of the recent evidence that the science that supposedly supports the benefits of fluoridation is very weak. I would add that after 70 years of enthusiastic support for this practice from government agencies and professional bodies, not one single researcher has ever produced a randomized control study (RCT) which demonstrates that swallowing fluoride reduces tooth decay. Not one! And this is the gold standard for human epidemiology.

