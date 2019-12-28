Today we have a moving video from a mother whose son experienced severe reactions to fluoride in the water. According to the promotors of fluoridation chemicals, people like her son – who are hypersensitive to fluoride – don’t exist. Unfortunately, the side-effects of fluoride on some individuals is all too real, as you will learn from the video below. But first, here is a quick update on the annual fundraiser as we head into the final days to raise our operating budget for 2020.

Yesterday we raised $3,862 from 38 supporters. This included a $1000 doubling challenge from Dr. Mercola and another $1000 for reaching 675 donations. Our current grand total is $94,327 from 689 donors.

Today, Dr. Mercola will double the first $1000 donated and with another 11 donations we will receive $2,320 from our milestone pledge team for reaching 700 donations. So we are hoping we will have reached $100,000 by tonight, bringing us a little closer to our ambitious goal of $250,000 by midnight Dec 31.

Thank you to all of you who have given so generously and have supported this effort in the many other ways that you do.

How to Make a Tax-Deductible Donation

Online, using our secure server.

using our If you should experience difficulty in donating online please email: Ellen@fluoridealert.org

Or by Check, payable to the Fluoride Action Network. Mail your check to:

Fluoride Action Network

c/o Connett

104 Walnut Street

Binghamton NY 13905

Fluoride Sensitivity: A Personal Story From Audrey Adams



(Click on graphic for video)

In today’s video Audrey Adams shares a compelling story about her experience of learning about and coping with her autistic son’s adverse reactions to fluoride and fluoridated water. We at FAN would like to thank her for sharing this powerful testimony. As we’ve learned from Audrey and many others — whose testimony we will continue to share — hypersensitivity is real and likely effects tens of thousands, and maybe even hundreds of thousands of individuals across the U.S. alone.

In the 70 years of this unethical and reckless practice not one health agency in any of the countries that practice water fluoridation has called for, or financed, any scientific study to investigate the possibility that some citizens are particularly sensitive to fluoride’s toxic effects.

The explanation for this unscientific and irresponsible promotion of the practice is very simple and disturbing: for those who promote fluoridation it is far more important to protect this practice than to protect the health of our citizens. And so Audrey suffers, her son suffers, as well as many others. Thousands more will suffer needlessly until we rid the world of this irresponsible and reckless practice.

Please watch and share this video. By amplifying the voices of the victims of fluoridation, we can show the unnecessary cruelty of adding this chemical to everyone’s drinking water without regard for dose, medical history, or individual reactions. If our politicians cannot ensure its safe for everyone, then it shouldn’t be forced on anyone!

