VIDEO: Paul’s Hail Mary Pass

Fluoride Action Network | Bulletin | December 29, 2018

In this video I explain my “Hail Mary pass” to get closer to our ambitious goal of $250,000 by midnight Dec 31.


I showed two of my recent acrylic paintings (12 x 36 inch canvas). I”m offering one for auction – highest bidder by midnight (PT) Dec 31 will win.  Please email your bids to: stuart@fluoridealert.org  The highest bid will be posted on our fundraising page at regular intervals.

I’m offering the other for raffle:

Tickets cost $12, for which all entries will receive a T-shirt ( legend = “Our Water Our Heath Our Choice ; Stop Fluoridation”). Send size to Ellen at: Ellen@fluorideAlert.org

Our current total stands at $140,093 from 502 donors.  Our goal is to raise $250,000 by midnight Dec 31.

Once again, Dr. Mercola is doing all he can to inspire us and again he will double donations (up to a total of $1000) today. 

Donor milestones:

$1100 at 600 donors
$1000 at 700 donors
$1200 at 800 donors
$900 at 900 donors

How to make a tax-deductible donation to FAN:

  • Online at our secure server.
  • Or by Check, payable to the Fluoride Action Network. Send your check to:

    Fluoride Action Network
    c/o Connett
    104 Walnut Street
    Binghamton NY 13905

Thank you,

Paul Connett, PhD
Director
Fluoride Action Network

