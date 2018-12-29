In this video I explain my “Hail Mary pass” to get closer to our ambitious goal of $250,000 by midnight Dec 31.



I showed two of my recent acrylic paintings (12 x 36 inch canvas). I”m offering one for auction – highest bidder by midnight (PT) Dec 31 will win. Please email your bids to: stuart@fluoridealert.org The highest bid will be posted on our fundraising page at regular intervals.

I’m offering the other for raffle:

Tickets cost $12, for which all entries will receive a T-shirt ( legend = “Our Water Our Heath Our Choice ; Stop Fluoridation”). Send size to Ellen at: Ellen@fluorideAlert.org



Our current total stands at $140,093 from 502 donors. Our goal is to raise $250,000 by midnight Dec 31.

Once again, Dr. Mercola is doing all he can to inspire us and again he will double donations (up to a total of $1000) today.

Donor milestones:

$1100 at 600 donors

$1000 at 700 donors

$1200 at 800 donors

$900 at 900 donors

How to make a tax-deductible donation to FAN:

Online at our secure server .

at our Or by Check, payable to the Fluoride Action Network. Send your check to: Fluoride Action Network

c/o Connett

104 Walnut Street

Binghamton NY 13905

Thank you,

Paul Connett, PhD

Director

Fluoride Action Network