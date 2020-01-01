I have never been more confident that we will see – if not the end – the beginning of the end of fluoridation in 2020. Why do I say that?

First, there is the science. Beginning in Sept 2017 we have seen a series of US government funded studies clearly indicating that fluoride is highly neurotoxic – possibly as neurotoxic as lead.

Second, we have seen that science coupled with scientific integrity. We have seen people like the editors of JAMA Pediatrics open their eyes and minds to this new science. We have seen the O’Brien Institute of Calgary University – expected by friends and foes alike to endorse fluoridation – back off their endorsement clearly disturbed by this solid evidence of harm and we have seen the National Toxicology program conclude after three years of the most systematic of reviews that fluoride is a presumed human neurotoxicant.

Third, we have a superb panel of experts to present this evidence before a court which has already shown that it can resist the usual pressures to keep this practice going at any cost.

Fourth, based on depositions from spokespersons from the EPA and CDC they have no scientific evidence that can resurrect a case for continuing this reckless practice.

Fifth, It will be a victory for perseverance. The perseverance of those who came before us. The perseverance of our team that is celebrating the 20 years since the formation of FAN in 2000 and the perseverance of you our supporters who have stuck with us year after year.

So I have two questions for our supporters:

1) How are you going to celebrate this victory, which has been so long in the making?

2) How many more of your friends, family members and colleagues can you share this victory with?

One way, you can share the victory with them is by making a donation of $10 in their name. Keep a copy of the message you get back from our parent body – the American Environmental Health Studies Project (AEHSP) – acknowledging their/your donation. Share it with them in years to come.

Yesterday, we raised a magnificent $15,615 from 16 donors to bring our total up to $109,942 from 705 supporter s.

Realistically, with three days to go, we are not going to raise $250,000 by midnight Dec 31 but we would be happy to reach $150,000 and we would love to do that by adding 300 more names to bring the total of our supporting donors up to 1000. If you help us do this we will receive an extra $6,660 from the milestone pledge team that recognizes the 800, 900 and 1000 donor milestones.

Will you and your friends be one of the 1000 people who helped change the world for our children?

Will you be one of the 1000 people who helped protect the fetal and infant brains of millions of children in the future from the unnecessary exposure to a brain-damaging substance?

What a sweet and satisfying victory that will be.

Thank you for all you have done to make this victory possible.

Paul Connett

FAN Director

