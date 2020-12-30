People are at the Heart of our Campaign – Slideshow #2

When you get into a major fundraiser sometimes everything is dominated by money and we forget that the heart of our campaign is not money but people. If we had to pay people for all they did – and have done for so many years – we wouldn’t be talking about thousands we would be talking about billions. So in this bulletin we are taking our hats off to our supporters – to you.

We do not have governmental agencies pushing our case (actually all we want them to do is their jobs and follow the science); we are not bankrolled by huge special interests and we don’t have the media regurgitating our press releases. – or heaven forbid – doing their own research! No, what FAN has is a solid scientific team that is on top of the literature, that has built a case strong enough to take to US federal court; and a professional team that brings this case to you in numerous ways. That’s where the real work happens.

Hats off to all those who listen to and read what we send out and educate themselves in other ways; who write letters, who speak with friends, neighbors, doctors, dentists and representatives, who organize groups, who hold meetings, press conferences, who go to rallies, organize marches, hold placards, design posters, write and sing songs, dress up, make us laugh, who have fun, get their kids involved; who use every ounce of their creativity to fight the biggest uphill battle any government (and there are not many) has forced on its own people. Hats off to all of you: You are the ones who don’t give up; you are the heart and soul of our campaign. You are why we do this. You represent all of our children, our grandchildren, and all our futures.

We are celebrating you in two ways, today we are sharing part 2 of our campaign photo slideshow, and on Thursday, Dec 31 at 5 pm (NYC time) we are holding a zoom call where we can all see each other; share stories; photos, maybe a few songs – if you have a musical instrument have it at the ready – let’s have fun together – we deserve it!

Campaign Photo Slideshow # 2 : Campaign Locally, Communicate Globally:

New Years Eve FAN Zoom Party

Please mark your calendars and save the Zoom call-in details below, though we will also send out a reminder as we get closer to New Years Eve:

Topic: FAN New Years Eve Party

Time: Dec 31, 2020 05:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting Link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8515 8401363

Meeting ID: 851 5840 1363

Passcode: fan

Dial for phone audio only. Find your local number:

https://us02web.zoom.us/u/ kArAbNd5i

Fundraising Update & New Premiums

Yesterday was a great day for us considering the difficult financial times we are in – we raised over $5000 from 32 donors. This was so successful that our super-angel has decided to repeat his challenge of doubling every donation – and tripling every donation from Vermont – up to a total of $500. A second super-angle will then double from there up to a total of $1000. Today’s the day to make a contribution large or small and donations are deductible. Wouldn’t you rather your money went to FAN rather than Uncle Sam?

PREMIUMS: Our premium of the set of packing cards featuring the 50 Reasons went like “hot cakes” on Saturday. We have only one deck left – and since that is the last mint copy available we have decided to auction this last pack (signed by its designer Chris Neurath) to the highest bidder by Midnight (ET) Dec 30. Your bid must end in $6 – so we know who is bidding! If you want to be certain that your bid has been recorded, email Paul at: Paul@FluorideALERT.org

As of this morning, the highest bid on this collector’s item is $1006 – yes we were amazed too! We doubt if this will be topped. We will announce the winner on the zoom call Dec 31. For those with unsuccessful bids please choose from the books below. Just let Paul know at: Paul@fluorideALERT.org which book (signed) or both you want.

We are also offering a copy of the book ‘”The Case Against Fluoride…” signed by co-author Paul Connett for any donations ending in $7 i.e. $7,17, 27, 37…107.

And a copy of Paul’s book on waste management for a sustainable future: “The Zero Waste Solution…” (also signed) for any donation ending in 8 – i.e. $8, 18, 28 and so on.

Just a few things we have thought up to help us achieve the impossible task of reaching $120,000 from 1000 supporters by midnight Dec 31. Any donation large or small will make you part of our winning team. All donations are tax-deductible in the USA.

Currently, our fundraiser totals are $69,871 from 507 supporters.

Thank you,

Paul Connett, PhD

(for the rest of the FAN Fundraising team (Carol B, Chris, Dawna, Ellen, Jay and Stuart) and our five super-angels)

How to Make a Tax-Deductible Donation

Online, using our s ecure server .

using ecure server If you should experience difficulty in donating online please email: Ellen@fluoridealert.org

Or by Check, payable to the Fluoride Action Network. Mail your check to:

Fluoride Action Network

c/o Connett

104 Walnut Street

Binghamton NY 13905

See all FAN bulletins online