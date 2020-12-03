TSCA Trial Deposition Videos Expose CDC and EPA Promotion of Myths

If you could ask representatives of the Centers for Disease Control and Protection (CDC) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) about the safety of fluoridation under oath, what would you ask them? Our lawyers had that opportunity during depositions for our TSCA case in federal court, and today we will reveal a couple of shocking examples of what they said.

Damning Deposition Videos from the TSCA Trial

The talking point we probably hear the most from proponents at council hearings, and repeated by policy makers, is that government agencies like the CDC and EPA vouch for fluoridation’s safety and effectiveness, and regulate the practice responsibly, so therefore it must be true and we must be wrong. Instead of verifying any of these claims, policy makers have put their blind trust in these agencies. The media outlets, on the other hand, which should be the nation’s watchdog, have suspended their professionalism by not only blindly trusting these agencies, but also by discrediting those opposed to fluoridation.

Under oath, representatives from these agencies proved that their mantra of “safe and effective” is only a baseless claim used to promote a failed policy. In this first video, Casey Hannan, the Director of the CDC’s Oral Health Division, testifies that the CDC has no data establishing the safety of fluoride’s effect on the brain, despite decades of touting the safety of fluoridation for all citizens, including children:

In this second video, Joyce Donohue PhD, a scientist from the EPA‘s Office of Water, admits that the EPA‘s current fluoride risk assessment, and thus fluoridation regulations, are out-of-date and should be updated in response to the collection of studies showing neurotoxicity published over the past several years:

These two videos are just a small taste of what was admitted under oath by representatives of the government agencies responsible for protecting the health of Americans. For example, during the trial we also watched a video of CDC‘s Hannan agreeing with the finding that “fluorides also increase the production of free radicals in the brain… and increase risk of Alzheimer’s disease,” as well as agreeing with the National Research Council finding that “it is apparent that fluorides have the ability to interfere with the function of the brain and body by direct and indirect means.” We will be sending out more excerpts from these videotaped depositions in an upcoming bulletin.

Our attorneys have hours of deposition video and boxes of documents and written statements from representatives of these agencies, as well as the Food and Drug Administration. Once a ruling has been made by the court, all of this information should be available to the public.

