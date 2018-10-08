Before we get to Ellen’s piece below, here’s an update on our fundraiser.

FAN’s Unrivaled Fluoride Databases

Every day Ellen updates the FAN website with news articles, published studies, government reports, and more. Here are some news articles that you may have missed:

— Canada: Following the media on three important fluoride studies released in August on ADHD, thyroid, and the collection of fluoride urine levels in pregnant women by Canadian researchers.

— UK: Don’t brush dogs’ teeth with fluoride toothpaste: “The RSPCA said the presence of fluoride in high-street toothpaste brands, along with the occasional use of the artificial sweetener xylitol, could prove toxic to dogs if swallowed…” The Telegraph, Nov 12, 2018.

— Ethics: A good review of the “The ethics of water fluoridation”, by Stephen Hudson, Dental Law and Ethics, Oct 30, 2018.

— Canada: Hardy Limeback helped defeat the fluoridation proposal in Parry Sound. See letter from 22 dentists and MDs urging the community to fluoridate and Hardy’s reply. Parry Sound North Star, Oct 23, 2018.

— India: New computer models show that more than 100 million people in India are affected by excess fluoride in groundwater. Pollution News, Oct 22, 2018.

— TSCA Lawsuit: “In an Oct. 4 order, Judge Edward Chen, of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, ordered EPA to release internal documents regarding its scientists’ views of a study linking fluoridation to IQ decrements, as well as ordering EPA to allow plaintiffs to depose agency staff on whether its existing fluoride standards consider neurotoxicity risks…” Inside EPA, Oct 22, 2018.

— Niger: “Niger is to pay out at least $3.5 million in compensation to hundreds of children of the central town of Tibiri who suffered deformities after drinking water with high fluoride content, state TV reported Sunday…” News 24, Oct 22, 2018.

— Pennsylvania:Greencastle school district ends voluntary fluoride program. Herald Hall Media, Oct 8, 2018.

There are more unique entries such as Fluoridated Chemical Weapons. The precursors to making these weapons include Sodium fluoride, Potassium fluoride, Hydrogen fluoride, or Ammonium bifluoride. The United Nations classifies three of the fluorinated chemical weapons (Sarin, Soman, and Cyclosarin) as “weapons of mass destruction” according to UN Resolution 687.

Our Researchers section includes the following:

Government Reports by Country & FAN Submissions.

See FAN’s October’s submission to the CDC in response to their request for guidance to achieve optimal fluoride concentrations. There also are reports from Australia • Canada • European Union • FAN submissions • India • Ireland • New Zealand • Netherlands • United Kingdom • World Health Organization | United Nations.

The Study Tracker

This is FAN’s archive of published papers. You can find all brain studies, or more targeted ones such as human, animal, or cell studies; and you can further target these studies by either behavior; cellular effects; cognitive function; or neurological symptoms — take a look. See also the studies on the other organs such as the kidney, liver, heart, lung, and more. If you go to the Study Tracker’s homepage and scroll down you will see the most recent studies in the archive.

The New Professionals’ Statement

In November, professionals were asked to sign a new statement calling for the end of water fluoridation worldwide. This was in response to the new Mother-Offspring fluoride studies which, for the first time, identified the fetus as the most vulnerable to fluoride’s adverse neurotoxic (brain damaging) effects. Professionals can add their name to the updated statement here! To see the signers of the New Statement, click here.

The Toxic Release Inventory

Provides the public with information about releases of toxic chemicals in their community and is managed by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Information on fluoride releases is available by state, county, city, or zip code. Look at the pop-down menu which has:

— By Year: Fluoride Releases, 1995-2016

— By Industrial Sector: Hydrogen Fluoride Releases,1995-2016]

— By State: Fluoride Releases, 2014-2016

— Hydrogen Fluoride: Top Polluters, 1995-2015

— Fluorinated Ozone-Depleting Gases Tracked by TRI

— Fluorine: Releases by Industry, 1995-2015

— and more…

U.S. Water Systems with High F Levels.

A database of drinking water systems with high levels of naturally occurring fluoride searchable by state.

Pesticides.

A database for fluorinated pesticides, including Cryolite and Sulfuryl Fluoride, the two main food pesticides that break down to fluoride in the body. See the allowable fluoride levels for pesticide residues in/or on food (these residues are called tolerances). While this database needs updating, much of the information is still relevant.

State Fluoride Database.

Find out if your town is fluoridated, see if any communities have recently rejected fluoridation, learn if your state has a law that mandates fluoridation, and other fluoride-related information. See California as an example, which contains this: The California Dental Association (CDA) announced in 2010 that the American Dental Association gave it $200,000 to work against the placement of ‘fluoride and its salts’ on the California List of Chemicals Known to the State to Cause Cancer or Reproductive Toxicity. This list is commonly known as Prop 65.

News Articles by U.S. State:

AL • AK • AZ • AR • CA • CO • CT • DE • FL • GA • HI • ID • IL • IN • IA • KS • KY • LA • ME • MD • MA • MI • MN • MS • MO • MT • National USA • NE • NV • NH • NJ • NM • NY • NC • ND • OH • OK • OR • PA • RI • SC • SD • TN • TX • UT • VT • VA • WA • WV • WI • WY •

News Articles by Country:

Afghanistan • Australia • Azerbaijan • Bahrain • Bangladesh • Belgium * Bermuda • Bolivia • Brazil • Brunei • Canada • Ceylon • Chile • China • Congo • Curaçao • Czech Republic • Denmark • Ecuador • El Salvador • Estonia • Ethiopia • European Union • France * Germany • Ghana • Greenland • Grenada • Guernsey • Hong Kong • Iceland • India • Indonesia • International • Iran • Iraq • Ireland • Isle of Man • I srael • Italy • Jamaica • Japan • Jordan • Kenya • Lebanon • Lithuania • Malaysia • Mexico • Mongolia • Mozambique • Namibia • New Zealand • Niger • Nigeria • Norway • Pakistan • Palestine • Philippines • Russia • Saudi Arabia • Senegal • Singapore • Slovenia • South Africa • South Korea • Spain • Sri Lanka • Sweden • Switzerland • Syria • Taiwan • Tajikistan • Tanzania • Thailand • The Netherland s • Tibet • Ubekistan • United Arab Emirates • United Kingdom • United States • Vietnam • Virgin Islands • Yemen • Zimbabwe

Articles by Industry:

Aluminum • Brick Kilns • Cement Kilns • Chemical Industry • Chemical Weapons • Coal Industry • Copper Smelter • Cubatao, Brazil • Electronics • Fluorine Coatings • Fracking • Geothermal • Greenhouse/Ozone Gases • Human Experiments • Mining • Miscellaneous • Nuclear Industry • Oil Refineries • Perfluorinated Chemicals • Pesticides • Pharmaceuticals • Phosphate Industry • Photovoltaics • Plastics • Speciality Metal Industries • Steel Industry • Volcanoes •

Some new categories:

Batteries • TSCA Law Suit • Toothpaste • Childsmile

