A Special Treat From FAN And A New Premium

To put this treat into perspective will need a little explanation. Although, I am a classical music and jazz enthusiast, the sum total of my musical performing ability is playing “Pop Goes the Weasel” on a child’s xylophone – memorized by numbers when I was eleven. But I have a very large CD collection. Thus, I am in awe when I am able to hear real musicians play the music I love. We are very lucky that we have a wonderful cellist living in the apartment upstairs (and I am hoping he will play us a short piece on our FAN zoom call party on Dec 31 (5 pm NYC time, details below).

Now imagine my thrill, when I finally got to meet one of the co-authors of the book, “The Case Against Fluoride…” (Spedding Micklem) when I visited him in his home in Edinburgh and found that he was a very fine piano player. In our latest visit in 2019 Ellen and I heard him play pieces by Beethoven and Schumann. It was a lovely and moving experience.

Now the special treat. I asked Spedding if he would send us (via email) a recording of a short piece that we could share with FAN supporters. He sent this piece by Chopin called “Berceuse” (meaning lullaby). It is only 4 minutes and 40 seconds in length, and even if you are not a classical music enthusiast, I think you will enjoy this beautiful and peaceful piece.

Click on the picture to hear the audio clip (you may need a Google account):

Now the special premium which we will put up for auction.

Spedding has only made one CD (see picture below). It is of Beethoven’s last three piano Sonatas (# 30, 31 and 32). I love this recording. Spedding will send a signed copy of this CD to the highest bid we receive by 4 pm Dec 31 (so we can announce the winner on our zoom call). For identification purposes please end your donation/bid with a 4 – i.e. $14, 24, 34……etc.

Another premium which we will auction today and tomorrow.

When Ellen was going through previous premiums, she found that we had just two coffee mugs left (they bear the legend – Fluoride: Not In My Coffee). John Mueller from Oklahoma was holding up one of these mugs in yesterday’s slideshow. We do not expect to be making any more of these mugs so it could be a collector’s item. Ellen and I will also sign them. To make a bid, send a donation ending in 3 – i.e. 3, 13, 23, etc. The mugs will go to the two highest bidders by 4 pm on Dec 31. Again, we will announce the winners at FAN’s Zoom party.

New Years Eve FAN Zoom Party

Please mark your calendars and save the Zoom call-in details below, though we will also send out a reminder on New Years Eve:

Topic: FAN New Years Eve Party

Time: Dec 31, 2020 05:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting Link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8515 8401363

Meeting ID: 851 5840 1363

Passcode: fan

Dial for phone audio only. Find your local number:

https://us02web.zoom.us/u/ kArAbNd5i

Fundraising Update & New Premiums

After another good day we have reached a total of $74,651 from 531 supporters in our quest to raise $120,000 from 1000 supporters by midnight (PT) Dec 31.

All donations will be doubled today up to a total of $500. We know this is a very difficult situation for many at this horrible time and we are grateful for any donation large or small. All donations are tax-deductible in the USA. Thank you everyone for everything you are doing to end this wretched practice.

How to Make a Tax-Deductible Donation

Online, using our secure server.

using our secure server. If you should experience difficulty in donating online please email: Ellen@fluoridealert.org

Or by Check, payable to the Fluoride Action Network. Mail your check to:

Fluoride Action Network

c/o Connett

104 Walnut Street

Binghamton NY 13905

Thank you,

Paul Connett, PhD

(for the rest of the FAN Fundraising team (Carol B, Chris, Dawna, Ellen, Jay and Stuart) and our five super-angels)

See all FAN bulletins online