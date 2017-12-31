We have used the following cartoon several times over the years.

We want to update that cartoon with a victory today. When we set a goal of raising $200,000 by midnight tonight many people thought it was an “impossible task,” just like the frog in the cartoon. Its rather like the “impossible task” of fighting fluoridation: hundreds of very determined citizens fighting government power and the multi-million dollar budget of the pro-fluoridation lobby. But just as in 2017 with our TSCA lawsuit we showed that the citizens could win, today, on New Year’s Eve we are on the verge of reaching our ambitious $200,000 goal. With your help we can win this too, and finance our 2018 campaign which will include hiring a full-time director.

This morning at 7 am we had reached a total of $189,049 from 740 donors. We need another 11,000 dollars. Impossible? No.

Every donation will be doubled (that halves the challenge to $5,500). And if we can get another 60 donations (i.e. we reach 800 donors) we will win a challenge pledge of $7,000! Impossible? No. We have someone standing by ready to donate $200 to cover 20 donations of $10 each – all we need are the names of 20 (or 5, or 10) people who you know who want to see an end to fluoridation and we will enter their names to our list for free. Just send their names (and states) to me at pconnett@gmail.com .