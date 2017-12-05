Our current totals for the 2017 FAN Fundraiser are $21,064 from 70 donors. Paul writes, “Thanks again to some wonderfully generous donations from our loyal supporters, we continued our momentum yesterday. In all, 16 people added $2000, which was doubled by one of our super angels. Clearly, people like to see their donations doubled in this way and so we have asked a second super angel to pledge to double the first $1000 donated today.”

You can watch these numbers grow over the next few days via our webpage (www.Fluorideaction.net) -see the first revolving masthead.

It is urgent that these totals continue to grow because our ambitious goals by midnight Dec 31 are $200,000 from 1000 donors. We need that amount to continue to pay our full-time management team: Jay Sanders (San Francisco), Stuart Cooper (NH), Chris Neurath (MA) and Ellen Connett (Binghamton, NY) and to raise enough to pay for a full-time director.

Our mini-goal is $120,000 by midnight Christmas Eve.

This a tough challenge but we are determined to have a lot of fun doing it. To this end we have appointed two FUN raisers to our fundraising team: Dawna and Jay. Those of you who came to the FAN conference will remember Dawna, she was the “cheeky lady” who helped Paul persuade the audience to part with their cash in our auction. You will also remember Jay- FAN’s very own jazz musician.

Amongst the FUN they are brewing up (including advice on how to get fluoride free beer) is 1) An online Auction and 2) for those who live in the bay area, Jay and his band will offer their services free for your own private party for a donation of $1,000. Imagine that: your own Fluoride fighting band for your own fluoride fighting party! And Jay is also planning to ask other jazz musicians from around the country to do the same. Stay TUNED. Sweet notes to get the bank notes!

How to Donate: You can make a donation at our secure online server, or by check, payable to Fluoride Action Network, and mail to: FAN c/o Connett 104 Walnut Street Binghamton, New York 13905

We have a new exciting gifts available for donors that would make a great stocking stuffers for the fluoride-free campaigners in your life…or for your own stocking. For a donation of $31–add $5 if you live outside the US-we will send you a 100% organic cotton t-shirt in light blue, as pictured above (you can also click here to view). This logo makes the case against fluoridation without you having to say a word: Our Water, Our Health, Our Choice. Dawna organized the purchase of this T-shirt for the FAN conference.

(Dr. Hirzy wearing the shirt backwards at the FAN Conference)

When making your donation, please make sure you use this figure ($31 or $36) as it is a code for us to know that you want the T-shirt. Email Ellen at ellen@fluoridealert.org to order the correct size, or for multiple orders and possible bulk discounts.

For those who buy the T-shirt, please take a selfie and send us the photo.

Additional Gifts Available to Donors

Neurotoxicity Poster (12×18)



(Photo of Paul and Mary Lou Albert, two great fluoridation fighters at our Lobby Day in September. Mary Lou is from Bennington VT.)

Additional Gifts Available to Donors available (with photos!) here.

Thank You, Ellen Connett

Managing Director

Fluoride Action Network

