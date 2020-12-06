New Zoom Presentation and Q&A Featuring Expert Panel

With your support, the Fluoride Action Network (FAN) has been able to help citizens organize local campaigns to end or reject fluoridation since its formation in 2000. Our staff and volunteers coordinate with dozens of local groups at any given time, year-round, to ensure that they have the resources they need and are following the “best practices” for winning fluoridation campaigns. Our efforts and education have played a role in many of the 260+ communities that have rejected this practice since 2010.

Today, we have an example of one way the FAN team came together to help educate the citizens, media, and council members of Spokane, Washington this September. We organized a panel of experts for a Zoom presentation that you can now watch and use, both to learn the latest talking points and science, but also to share with your own local officials.

Safe Water Spokane Zoom Presentation

Spokane, Washington is one of the largest cities in the United States that has never had fluoridation chemicals added to its water. Their water is considered some of the purest in the nation, and their utilities department prides itself in using very few treatment chemicals. Spokane is also called the “City of Choice,” and on three separate occasions the residents have voted against fluoridation at the ballot box. Of course, the pro-fluoridation lobby doesn’t care about choice, and this past August mounted a massive lobbying campaign directed at getting the city council to override the public will and force fluoridation chemicals on their citizens as a COVID emergency ordinance.

I will provide a comprehensive synopsis of what happened in Spokane and what we discovered by following the money behind this campaign in an upcoming bulletin. Today, I want to highlight a new FAN resource that came from our work there.

On September 10, FAN coordinated with the local group Safe Water Spokane to host a virtual Zoom public forum on water fluoridation that was free and open to the public. The forum featured presentations by an expert panel, including two scientists, a family physician, a dentist, the attorney representing FAN in federal court over the neurotoxic risk posed by the practice, as well as someone who has been harmed by fluoridation. Immediately following the presentations, city councilors and members of the public participated in a Q&A session with the panel. This video is a lightly edited version of the live stream, which over 600 Spokane residents have viewed either while it was live or in its recorded form.

The presentation is fairly long, so we included a table of contents in the comment section on YouTube, which will allow you to skip around depending on whose presentation you want to hear with the click of a button.



