In this bulletin we provide another 30 statements from the list of doctors, dentists, nurses, scientists, water treatment operators, and others who have signed the New Professionals’ statement calling for an end to fluoridation worldwide. Some of these statements have been edited to avoid repetition.

Part 2 – Statements From Professionals Opposed to Fluoridation

Declan Waugh, Ireland

As a scientist and risk management consultant, I have read the science and reviewed the evidence regarding water fluoridation and fluoride intoxication. As a published author who has also undertaken risk assessment of fluoride intake I am aware that you cannot control the dose of exposure when you contaminant the public water supply with this toxin. Evidence suggests that Fluoride works topically in reducing dental caries but ingesting fluoride is harmful to the body, the soft organs including the brain, liver, kidneys, heart, lungs and immune system. I do not consent to mandatory fluoridation both on scientific and ethical grounds. It is a flawed policy that needs to stop immediately. The science is clear, fluoride is a neurotoxin, a metabolic and enzymatic poison and it should not be ingested, particularly by pregnant women or infants or persons who are susceptible to its toxic effects such as individuals who are iodine deficient, chloride deficient, individuals with kidney disease or compromised immunity.

Michael May, BSc Eng, CEng

…Fluoridation of our water supply impacts the young and poor disproportionately more since the young often obtain it in higher concentrations than adults and the poor can`t afford the Reverse Osmosis filtration required to remove it.

Eve-Marie Arcand, DDS

My 18 years of experience as a dentist have showed me that eating habits and oral hygiene are the key factors to prevention of dental decay. My examination of the literature regarding water fluoridation has convinced me that even though the intention behind this practice is good, the risks largely exceed the potential benefits (that appear to be much lower than expected initially)… It is unsafe for many people; it can harm babies that are bottle fed and it can make it worse for individuals with impaired thyroid function. Toxins are very abundant in our environment and we need to reduce them whenever it is possible, so adding a known toxin to water makes no sense.

April Hurley, MD

I oppose dosing developing children with neurotoxins under the guise of “treating” them. I oppose damaging all body tissues to address dental damage which can be prevented by wiser, safer, and nutritional means. I oppose harming people to “protect” them…

Emily Matthews, RN

It works better applied directly to teeth. Anybody who wants it can have it applied at their visit to the dentist. It is medication without consent when put in drinking water…

Jeffrey Sutherland, Ph.D.

The latest research shows that even in amounts commonly found in doctored water it reduces the IQ of children significantly. As a research scientist with significant expertise in the effects of radiation exposure I know that small amounts of toxins such as mercury, fluoride, and even chlorine can significant increase negative health effects.

Heidi Ward- McGrath, BVSc

Fluoride has detrimental effects on the health of pets that are supplied with fluoridated water. Fluoride affects the functionality of their thyroid gland and subsequently hormonal status. Our renal patients are negatively affected by this addition. I am concerned about fluoride uptake into bone. There is scant pet animal research in this area, however I suspect similar levels of fluoride in dog and cat joints is contributing to pain, inflammation and disease. Many pet owners are unaware of the impact this unnecessary addition to their pets vital water supply is having on their pets overall health. It must end.

Carol Wells, RDH, Canada

…Every single ounce of artificially fluoridated water consumed, while drinking and eating foods that have been rinsed, washed or cooked …with hexafluorosilicic acid – a neurotoxin – no amount is safe.

Lashawn Bollenbach, RN

Fluoride is toxic and…has damaged my daughter’s teeth as diagnosed by our traditional dentist in Oklahoma. Studies show that it lowers IQ significantly, and it’s criminal to continue this antiquated practice in modern America.

David McRae, Australia

Water fluoridation is poor medicine/public health in that it doses all citizens with a strong chemical substance regardless of need, sensitivity, medical conditions and other risk factors.

Tina Kimmel, Ph.D., MSW, MPH

Fluoridation chemicals (including unavoidable contaminants) are neurotoxic, in addition to dozens of other harms to the body. They pose the worst risks to fetuses and infants…Despite all this, fluoridation is being imposed on local water districts by unelected government officials.

Richard Taylor, M.A. Psychology, licensed psychologist

Fluoride accumulates in brain and bone and causes lowered IQ and ADHD like symptoms, and has been implicated in causing osteosarcoma in juvenile males.

Michael Fadell, MD

It is a toxin! I am a grandfather and am concerned for the health of my granddaughter!

Obiora Embry, BS, Industrial Engineering, EIT

I have been against water fluoridation for over 20 years and am dismayed that even with the knowledge of how toxic it is to humans (the born and unborn) it is still used within most communities within the United States…

George Eichholzer, BASc, P. Eng

There are far better ways to help teeth without poisoning the water supply.

Reverend Jonathan Singleton, MA, MDiv

It’s not healthy…. It’s not a vitamin…. It’s not needed in the human body…. It’s IMMORAL!

Kevin O’Donnell

I was diagnosed with osteoporosis at age 53, and have avoided drinking tap water for the past several years, drinking only bottled water formulated by reverse osmosis.

Gary Fortinsky, DDS, HOM

…if the benefits of fluoride are supposedly topical, then why is it in our water?

George Fairfax, MD

There is much evidence of adverse effects that is occurring in humans.

Alan Feuer, MPME

…It only serves to financially benefit the sellers of fluoride.

Mary Sanda, RN, BSN, CCRC

I believe it is extraordinarily irresponsible to add fluoride to public water supplies. Even if you agree that fluoride is beneficial topically to the teeth, it is not meant to be absorbed by all of the cells in our bodies, especially brain cells…From the tiniest of newborn babies to the largest adults, all of us are exposed to the same concentration of fluoride in the water. I am a nurse and there is absolutely no such thing as prescribing a drug in the same concentration for everyone universally. One does not need to be in the medical field to understand how wrong it is to add any substance to our water supply to treat people, not knowing how different people could be affected.

Hugh Davoren, RD, PGDipSci, PGDipDiet

From a human nutrition perspective, Fluoride is not required for any purpose. It is not a nutrient. Sure, when applied topically Fluoride does seem to have a positive effect in delaying the onset of decay. In NZ the average dietary intake of Fluoride is at least 2 mg daily via the food supply alone (not including fluoridated water), a lot more if you’re a tea drinker. There is simply no need to have it added to our water supply any longer.

Richard Mills, MD

Fluoride is a toxic inorganic ion that plays no part in normal human biochemistry.

Christopher Christianson (Utilities Operations Supervisor, grade IV Wastewater, T3 Treatment, D3 Distribution)

It is unnecessary to add this chemical to the water supply. It does not treat water, and what benefit it may have is administered ineffectively at uncontrolled dosage in the wrong method. Most fluoridated drinking water does not even enter a human’s mouth–possibly 99%. It’s flushed down the toilet, watered onto a lawn, washed onto a car, or flows down the drain with the dishwater and the laundry water. Thus, it becomes an environmental waste, as wastewater treatment plants do not remove fluoride.

David Ball, DDS, MAGD, AIAOMT

Fluoride is a toxin with effects at ppm, we don’t need it, you can’t control the dose people get.

John Holden, DOM

As a natural medicine physician, I have known for years that the fluoride added to drinking water has toxic effects on the body, and environment. Fluoride stores up in the body over time, and displaces necessary nutrients like calcium and iodine, disrupting bone, glandular, and brain function, and has been shown to contribute to cardiovascular disease and low IQ…

According to Dr. Charles Gordon Heyd, Past President of the American Medical Association (AMA):”I am appalled at the prospect of using water as a vehicle for drugs. Fluoride is a corrosive poison that will produce serious effects on a long-range basis. Any attempt to use water this way is deplorable.”

It is human nature to resist change to ideas that have been believed for a long time, regardless of their validity. The scientific evidence against fluoridation of drinking water is overwhelming.

Dominic Berry, Ph.D.

First of all, it is an obvious and flagrant violation of medical ethics because it constitutes medication without consent. Second, I am a professional research scientist, have spent quite some time going through the literature on the subject, and am absolutely shocked by the dishonesty of the people promoting the practice.

Stephen Taylor, DNP

We should have clean drinking water and water treatment plants should provide this, not attempt to be our pharmacy.

Kristie Lavelle, OTR/L, CHT

The health risks from fluoridation to the brain, bones, thyroid, and kidneys far outweigh any benefits to teeth. It is unethical to force exposure to fluoridation chemicals on entire populations without consent.

Debbie Rhyner, RN

Internal ingestion of fluoride is unnecessary for dental cavity prevention & can be harmful to the human body … Any substance or drug that is utilized as a preventative or curative treatment plan, should always be individualized to each person. Adding fluoride to the public water supply isn’t individualized dosing, but it is a careless ‘one size fits all’ approach. It doesn’t take into account the weight, age, gender or health status of each person or the quantity of water that each person drinks per day. Therefore, it should NOT be added to the public water supply! Topical application of fluoride is an appropriate treatment choice that can be offered to patients on an as needed basis for dental cavity prevention.

