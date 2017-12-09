With his permission we are sharing a letter that one of our very important supporters recently shared with all his email contacts:

Dear Friends,

The annual fund-raising campaign of the Fluoride Action Network, the organization leading the fight against fluoridation, is under way and will run to the end of December.

FAN is seeking to raise $200,000 to continue its work against fluoridation, using a small staff and many volunteers. I’m happy to support this effort and hope you will consider doing so too, in whatever amount you can afford. The number of contributors helps FAN in securing matching funding, so any contribution helps.

In September, Sue and I attended the FAN convention near Washington, D.C., for four days. We heard scientific presentations and reports on local campaigns and legal actions under way, and we got tips on strategies for continuing our efforts. Sue and I lobbied in the Capitol, speaking with representatives of Sen. Leahy’s and Rep. Welch’s staffs. We partnered with Mary Lou Albert, a stalwart of the successful campaigns in Bennington to beat back fluoridation, and Dr. J. William Hirzy, a retired risk assessment specialist from the EPA, who sits on the FAN board.

I continue to be impressed with FAN’s science-based and determined effort to end the practice of fluoridation. I was impressed with the dedication of fellow attendees and their can-do spirit in the face of well-funded efforts to promote fluoridation by vested interests.

After the conference, I was honored to be asked by FAN to write an op-ed based on a study published in “Environmental Health Perspectives,” the day after the convention ended. Despite its importance and its clear suggestion of fluoride risks, the study went unreported by most major media. Not surprisingly, the op-ed was rejected by the Washington Post, New York Times, and USA Today. It finally saw print in the Rutland Herald, which has remained receptive to my submissions on the subject of fluoridation.

Please consider a donation to FAN, which accomplishes so much on a limited budget.

Thanks, and Happy Holidays,

Jack Crowther

Rutland, Vermont

**Jack Crother is a retired journailst and corporate communications professional. He manages the website Rutlandfluorideaction.org, is an active leader in the movement to end fluoridation in Vermont, and was an attendee and speaker at our 6th Citizens’ Conference on Fluoride.