TSCA Trial Update: A Message from Michael

A message from the attorney representing the Fluoride Action Network in the federal TSCA case against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Michael Connett:

Our case continues against the EPA for its ongoing failure to protect the public from the neurologic risks posed by the fluoridation chemicals added to public drinking water. At the close of trial this summer, the Judge stated that we had presented “serious evidence” which presents “serious questions” about the safety of fluoridation. The Judge also noted that EPA had used an incorrect standard for assessing the available science.

These were encouraging assessments from the Court, but the Court has yet to issue a ruling. Instead, the Court ordered that we allow EPA the opportunity to give the evidence a “second look,” which we have now done. On November 4, we submitted a supplemental petition to the EPA, which contains the findings of the NTP’s systematic review, as well as the findings of the NIH-funded birth cohort studies. EPA is currently reviewing this material.

The next step in the case will be a hearing on January 7 (which was originally scheduled for December 10). At this hearing, the Court will hear argument on a procedural motion that EPA has filed to dismiss the case. EPA’s motion is the latest in a long series of efforts by EPA to do anything other than apply its risk assessment procedures to protect the public from the risks posed by fluoride exposure.

For those who are interested in learning more about our lawsuit, and what we have learned so far, here are two videos. The first is a presentation I gave at a Forum organized by FAN in Spokane, Washington:

The other is an interview I had with Robert F Kennedy, Jr:

Finally, last but certainly not least, I would like to thank all FAN supporters for the invaluable financial support you have given to this effort over these past three years. Your support has made it possible for us to get to this historic moment, and I am truly grateful.

For those who have the means, I hope you will consider supporting FAN during this end-of-the-year fundraiser so that it can continue its critical educational work in the year ahead

Thank you all, and happy holidays!

Michael Connett

Fundraising Update

Our current total stands at $11,320 from 181 supporters. Even though we have a long way to go, considering the dire circumstances that many are in right now, this is a very encouraging start. We thank all those who have already donated.

To give us a boost one of our long time super angels will double all donations today up to a total of $1000.

How to Make a Tax-Deductible Donate:

Online, using our secure server.

using our secure server. If you should experience difficulty in donating online, or would like to donate over the phone, please call Network For Good at 1-888-284-7978 and press option 3 to make your donation.

and press to make your donation. Or by Check, payable to the Fluoride Action Network. Mail your check to:

Fluoride Action Network

c/o Connett

104 Walnut Street

Binghamton NY 13905

Thank you,

FAN Fundraising Team

(Stuart, Paul, Ellen, Jay, Dawna)

