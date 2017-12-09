The bedrock of the Fluoride Action Network has been and will always be firmly rooted in science. Built around a nucleus of highly regarded scientists and health professionals, the FAN team is in the know on the latest fluoride science and is committed to the highest principles of scientific integrity. Through this commitment, FAN has earned the trust of its grassroots support base.

But not all of us are scientists. And not all of you are scientists. Translating complicated scientific language and concepts into something that we can all understand can often be a challenge. That’s why FAN has devoted significant time and resources into developing multi-media in the form of graphic-heavy brochures, social media memes, full-length videos, and short video vignettes in an effort to present information on fluoride in a more palatable fashion.

It’s important that FAN be able to connect with our incredibly diverse and increasingly youthful support base. To this end, FAN has been and will continue to focus on creating video-heavy, sharable content broadcasted in a way that reaches the greatest audience with the greatest engagement. Social media platforms play a large role in this, but simply making content sharable and understandable is an important job for FAN. Check out FAN’s YouTube channel here.

FAN has several exciting videos in the pipeline that are set to be released in coming weeks, including an important video on fluoride and environmental justice. We also have a videotape in the works in which Paul describes the disdainful way that he, Ellen and Bill Hirzy, were treated during the public comment section at a two-day meeting of the EPA’s National Drinking Water Advisory Council. “The way they were treated was a shocking example of how not to treat the public who have done their homework, and have something important to say.”

Together we can help further awareness by talking to friends and loved ones and sharing FAN videos and stories on our social media platforms.

Environmental Justice

Environmental Justice is the response to environmental racism. Environmental racism refers to the institutional rules, regulations, policies or government and/or corporate decisions that result in communities of color being disproportionately exposed to environmental hazards such as toxic chemicals. Largely a result of unintended consequences, environmental racism negatively affects the health and environment of low income and/or communities of color at a disparate rate than affluent communities.

FAN is convinced that fluoridation is an Environmental Justice issue. For more information see:

FAN’s 4-page color brochure

FAN’s report submitted to the Environmental Justice Interagency Working Group in September 2015

The Principles of Environmental Justice adopted in 1991 by the delegates to the First National People of Color Environmental Leadership Summit

FAN is deeply committed to the principles of Environmental Justice, and has plans to step up our efforts in 2018 to draw the attention of communities of color as well as low-income communities to the fact they are disproportionately harmed by fluoride.

