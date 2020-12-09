Mothers Share Fluoridation Testimony

Today we have two short but moving videos from mothers whose sons experience severe adverse reactions to fluoridated water. According to the promoters of fluoridation, people like their sons – who are hypersensitive to fluoride – don’t exist. Unfortunately, as we’ve learned from the testimony of many over the years, hypersensitivity is a horrific reality and likely affects tens of thousands, or possibly even hundreds of thousands of individuals throughout the United States alone.

In this first video, Audrey Adams shares a compelling story of her experience learning about and coping with her autistic son’s adverse reactions to fluoride and fluoridated water. We at FAN would like to thank her for sharing this powerful testimony that has helped us educate policy makers in a number of communities debating the issue over the past year.

Fluoride Sensitivity: A Personal Story from Audrey Adams

Our second video features mother, campaigner, and co-founder of Safe Water Calgary, Maria Castro telling city councilors why we should listen to a mom’s expertise on fluoridation. She points out that unlike the so-called experts presenting in favor of fluoridation, she is the only person with a “PhD on her children,” and that no one knows better than a mother, what is right for her child. She speaks from first hand experience, having witnessed her own child’s adverse reactions to fluoridated water, resolved only after it was filtered out.

Maria uses common sense often forgotten by elected officials, pointing out that if there is any doubt about the safety of adding fluoridation chemicals, then there should be no doubt about taking or keeping it out. She also asks a question that should be asked of all decision-makers; can they guarantee fluoridation is safe for all citizens.

A Mom’s Expertise on Fluoridation – Maria Castro

Mothers and parents like Audrey & Maria are the true heros of this movement. They’re fighting to protect the next generation. Meanwhile, science is playing catch-up to their common sense. There are now seven mother-child studies revealing that the fetus is the most vulnerable to the fluoride’s neurotoxicity, including the most recent published in JAMA Pediatrics, which has led to prominent scientists, physicians, and pediatricians urging pregnant women to avoid fluoride. Also included is the study by Till et al. (2019), which linked using fluoridated water to reconstitute infant formula with lowered IQ scores.

Of course, FAN has been calling on officials and the public health community to protect our children from fluoridation since 2000. In 2017, we created the Moms2B campaign specifically to warn pregnant women to avoid fluoride, years before the “experts.” More than a decade ago, FAN started campaigns to educate parents not to reconstitute infant formula using fluoridated water. In 2012, we campaigned successfully to make New Hampshire the first state in the nation to require an infant fluoride warning. Since then, countless other communities have followed suit, potentially warning millions.

We remain committed to helping mothers, parents, and campaigners like Maria protect their families and communities from the harms of fluoridation in 2020 and beyond, can you help us?

