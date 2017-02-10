“Fluoride and the Brain” Now Available on DVD

In less than two weeks the US EPA will be ruling on our petition to ban the intentional addition of fluoride chemicals to the drinking water under provisions in the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA). This petition was triggered by the ever-increasing number of studies that indicate that fluoride is neurotoxic and has the potential to lower IQ in children.

FAN was joined by other national groups in lodging this petition, including Food and Water Watch; Organic Consumers Association (OCA); International Academy of Oral Medicine and Toxicology (IAOMT); American Academy of Environmental Medicine (AAEM); Moms Against Fluoridation; and individuals.

You can access the petition online.

The petition was written by Michael Connett, JD. Michael is also featured in a new video “Fluoride and the Brain.” In this he explains that fluoride’s ability to lower IQ in children is just the tip of an iceberg of over 300 animal and human studies that indicate that fluoride is neurotoxic.

Ellen and I have just received from Jay Sanders–FAN’s Education & Outreach Director–hard copies of the DVD. Jay has done a wonderful job! The packaging looks very professional and attractive. The film has been beautifully edited – and has excellent B-roll shots.

Now our job is to get as many people to watch this as we possibly can.

We are offering multiple copies at a very reasonable rates, and it’s worth every penny. It may even turn out to be a key “document” in sounding alarm bells on this well-intentioned but disastrous practice. The last children that need their IQ lowered are children from low-income families – precisely those targeted by water fluoridation!

The tape can also be watched online but we would like to get out as many hard copies as we can – especially to dentists and doctors who are – in the main – oblivious of the damage that their promotion of this practice is causing. They need to know and this tape would be a gentle way of opening their eyes and to allow their consciences to do the rest.

Flash Drive with Campaign Package

For the first time, FAN is making a comprehensive collection of campaign and educational videos available on a single flash drive. This is a must-have for every fluoride-free campaigner’s toolkit. Here’s what you’ll find on the drive:

Informational Videos

Professional Perspectives

10 Facts about Fluoride

Dr. Griffin Cole on Fluoride supplements

Our Daily Dose

Fluoride 101: A Response to Dr. Wu

Debate Videos

Thinking Green Fluoridation Debate

Wellness Spotlight (Connett vs Kahn)

Conversations Live CWF (Michael’s debate)

Presentation

Paul in Christchurch, New Zealand (2016)

TV/Radio PSAs

Ed Asner: “Fluoride Should Be A Choice, Not a Mandate”

Ed Begley: Fluoride Linked to Reduced IQ

Featured Video & Documents

Fluoride and the Brain

FAN TSCA Petition

FAN TSCA Summary

Michael’s TSCA Powerpoint

PRICING

*Canada and overseas add an extra $3

Featured DVD: “Fluoride & the Brain”

$10 for one, and $5 for each additional DVD in a purchase

Flash Drive

$20 for one, and $15 for each additional flash drive in a purchase

Flash Drive + DVD

$25

To make your order please use our secure donation page. For those wishing to make bulk orders, please email your order details to Ellen@fluoridealert.org after you’ve made your purchase.

When you have watched the DVD please send us your comments which we can then use to help promote the feature video. Ellen is ready to dispatch the DVDs the moment you let us know, but if you request a flash drive it may take up to an additional week.

February’s Teleconference: “Inroads to Influence”

Register today for this month’s International Fluoride Free Teleconference, which will be held this Saturday, February 11th at 5pm (U.S. Eastern time). The call entitled Inroads to Influence: Mapping Your Fluoridation Jurisdiction will feature FAN’s Campaign Director, Stuart Cooper, discussing the first step in initiating a fluoride-free campaign. Before creating a campaign strategy, you need to know the rules of the game so-to-speak, including who provides your drinking water, who has authority to end or initiate fluoridation, and the local/regional history of the practice. If you’ve been wondering how to take action locally, but didn’t know how or where to start, THIS CALL IS ESPECIALLY FOR YOU!

REGISTER HERE

Latest Fluoride News

–EPA Pressured to Stop Addition of Fluoride in Water (USA – Water Online)

–Is Water Fluoridation the Answer for Tooth Decay in Hawaii (Hawaii)

–Legislator Proposes Bill to Allow Voters to Decide Fluoridation (Arkansas)

–Buda to Vote in November on Water Fluoridation (Texas)

–Durango Voters to Vote on Ending Fluoridation (Colorado)

–Officials Probing Cause of Fluoride Overfeed & Water Crisis (N. Carolina)

–EPA Scientist Fired for Fluoridation Whistleblowing (USA)

–After 72 Years of Fluoridation, Uncertainty Persists (USA)

–Moncton City Council Extending Fluoride Decision Deadline (New Brunswick)

–Bega Shire Residents Have Time Left to Make Fluoridation Submissions (Australia)

–Christchurch Council Wants to Retain Local Control of Fluoridation (New Zealand)

–Residents and Fluoride-Lobby Clash on Green Bay’s Fluoridation (Wisconsin)

–Fluoride Lobby is Pressuring Montreal to Fluoridate Water (Quebec)

For more fluoride related media, please visit FAN’s News Archive.

Sincerely,

Paul Connett, PhD

Senior Advisor

Fluoride Action Network

See all FAN bulletins online