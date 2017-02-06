Some children may be consuming enough fluoridated water in the USA to reach doses of fluoride that have the potential to lower their IQ, according to a research team headed by William Hirzy, PhD, a former US EPA senior scientist who specialized in risk assessment and published in the journal Fluoride (October-December 2016), reports the Fluoride Action Network (FAN).

Current federal guidelines encourage the addition of fluoride chemicals into water supplies to reach 0.7 milligrams per liter.Hirzy followed EPA risk assessment guidelines to report

“The effect of fluoride on IQ is quite large, with a predicted mean 5 IQ point loss when going from a dose of 0.5 mg/F/day to 2.0 mg F/day.”

Many children in the U.S. commonly consume these levels of fluoride within this range from all sources (i.e. water, food, dental products, medicines, air pollution).

Dr. Hirzy explains the significance of this study:

“The significance of this peer reviewed risk analysis is that it indicates there may be no actual safe level of exposure to fluoride.

Groups of children with lower exposures to fluoride were compared with groups having higher exposures. Those with higher exposures performed more poorly on IQ tests than those with lower exposures.

Applying two different, standard risk analysis techniques used by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to published data on the impact of fluoride exposure in children shows that daily intakes in excess of about 0.05 mg of fluoride may result in depressed intellectual capability. This calculation involved using safety factors designed to protect the most vulnerable child.

One well-conducted Chinese study indicated that children exposed to 1.4 mg/day had their IQ lowered by 5 IQ points. Current average mean daily intakes among children in the United States are estimated by EPA to range from about 0.80 mg/day to 1.65 mg/day.

Fluoride may be similar to lead and mercury in having no threshold below which exposures may be considered safe.”

Bill Osmunson, DDS, FAN’s Interim Director noted that this study adds further weight to the Petition submitted to the US EPA by FAN and other groups in November to ban the addition of fluoride chemicals to the drinking water under provisions in the Toxic Substances Control Act. The EPA has until Feb 20 to rule on this Petition.

Read & Share the Study

New FDA Warning Label on Fluoride Anesthetics

The FDA just released a safety announcement warning “that repeated or lengthy use of general anesthetic and sedation drugs during surgeries or procedures in children younger than 3 years or in pregnant women during their third trimester may affect the development of children’s brains.”

As a result, the FDA will now require warning labels be added to certain general anesthetics and sedation drugs, and is advising caution in the use of these drugs by healthcare professionals.

While the FDA announcement does not mention fluoride as the cause of neurological harm, several of the listed anesthetics are known to release fluoride in large amounts and cause other types of adverse effects due to the fluoride exposure. It is a possibility, based on the many studies that have shown fluoride to be a developmental neurotoxin (neurotoxic to fetuses and children), that fluoride is contributing to this negative health outcome.

Australian Campaign Starts Fluoridation-Focused Political Party

Anne Porter, of Fluoride Free Western Australia has asked that we share the following announcement with our scientific and public health professionals, as well as Australian residents:

Fluoride Free WA have officially become a political party . Our aim is to field candidates in each region at the Western Australian state election to be held 11th March 2017.

By becoming a political party we are looking to raise community awareness about fluoridation and affect change from within through the political process. This is ever more important as the current government is aggressively expanding the practice into previously un-fluoridated regional centres in Western Australia.

This could be a watershed moment for all anti-fluoridation campaigns. A successful campaign here in Western Australia could be the catalyst for huge change not only across Australia but all fluoridating nations.

We are asking for your help in order for us to achieve the maximum impact during our campaign. Anything you can do to assist us in our campaign would be greatly appreciated. Below are just a few ideas.

1. Produce a short 1-3 minute video (like this one) in support of our position on fluoridation and/or our campaign which can be posted to our social media pages and website. Or write a short note of support for FFWA to be shared on social media. Email to:secretary@fluoridefreewa.org Sign our online Petition Share our campaignwith any other supporters of our mission to rid Western Australia of water fluoridation, and like our Facebook page. Support our campaign.

