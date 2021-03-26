Please read (again if need be) this Op-Ed written by leading neuroscience researchers Bruce Lanphear and Christine Till along with Dr. Linda Birnbaum (former head of the U.S. National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences) and cry twice.

It’s Time To Protect Kids’ Developing Brains From Fluoride

Cry once for their message about how policy is being put ahead of science by our regulatory agencies and cry again because no mainstream media has responded to this urgent call to protect the mental development of our children.

If there is no one willing to warn pregnant women and parents who bottle-feed their babies to avoid fluoride, including fluoridated water what hope do we have in maintaining the public’s trust in any public health measure?

While the dental lobby may hang on to some fictional analysis which would argue that the benefits outweigh the risks, no thinking person would entertain the notion that any benefit to the teeth could possibly outweigh risks to the brain. After all, a decayed tooth can be fixed, a damaged brain cannot.

Paul Connett, PhD

Director

Fluoride Action Network