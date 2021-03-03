Zoom Presentation by author of Fluoride Neurotoxicity Studies

This afternoon (Wednesday) at 4:00PM (Eastern time US) / 1:00PM (Pacific time), the University of Toronto’s School of the Environment is hosting a Zoom presentation on the neurotoxicity of fluoride by award-winning researcher, adjunct scientist to the Neurosciences and Mental Health Program at SickKids, and associate professor of Psychology at York University, Christine Till, PhD.

Till is lead author of this 2020 study, Fluoride exposure from infant formula and child IQ in a Canadian birth cohort and the 2018 study, Community Water Fluoridation and Urinary Fluoride Concentrations in a National Sample of Pregnant Women in Canada. She is also co-author of several significant fluoride studies including the JAMA Pediatrics fluoride neurotoxicity study (Green 2019) and others finding lowered IQ, increased diagnosis of ADHD, and thyroid impairment.

This 45-minute presentation is one of the best opportunities available in North America to hear from a scientist who has been on the cutting edge of research investigating the effects of water fluoridation on children’s IQs.

CLICK HERE: YOU MUST REGISTER TO ATTEND

Here are more details provided by the School of Environment at the University of Toronto:

Seminar Name: “The Evolving Science of Fluoride Neurotoxicity” with Christine Till

About the Seminar:

Science advances by continuously challenging old ideas and adjusting our way of thinking as new knowledge emerges, even if this means that new evidence conflicts with conventional wisdom. In the past few years, emerging evidence has linked exposure to fluoride during pregnancy and early infancy with lower IQ in children. These findings, which have reignited the debate about the safety of fluoridation, have been met with both support and resistance from the scientific community. The presentation will examine why many questions about the safety of fluoridation are still not settled after 75 years of promoting this public health practice. We will then discuss recent research related to the potential for adverse health outcomes associated with fluoride exposure. The presentation will provide responses to the reactions that the research has elicited and will share experiences about the challenges researchers face when evidence counters conventional beliefs.

About the Speaker:

Dr. Till’s research interests include children’s environmental health and understanding both protective and risk factors for cognitive decline following insult to the developing brain. She is the principal investigator on an NIH-funded grant focused on testing the effects of fluoride exposure during pregnancy on thyroid function and child neurodevelopment. Her team is involved in three different population-based cohorts to understand how environmental chemicals are implicated as underlying risk factors for emerging morbidities, including ADHD and thyroid disruption. Dr. Till is the 2019 recipient of the President’s Emerging Research Leadership Award.

Upcoming Second Presentation

If you cannot attend today’s presentation, Dr. Till appears to be making another one on March 11th at 8:00PM (Eastern). The second presentation is being hosted by the Wisconsin Environmental Health Networks as part of their annual environment and health education lecture series. Till’s presentation here is titled: “Fluoride and the Developing Brain.” Register for free by clicking here.

Sincerely,

Stuart Cooper

Campaign Director

Fluoride Action Network