With the coronavirus keeping most people at home these days, we thought this would be a good time to share a list of our most viewed videos, to both entertain and educate, while hopefully helping take your mind off of the pandemic.

For more than a decade, the Fluoride Action Network has been producing high quality videos to educate the public about fluoride science and the risks associated with water fluoridation. Nearly 100 videos can be found on our YouTube page and embedded on our Facebook page. Together, these videos have amassed more than 1.4 million views, and this doesn’t take into account the large number of our videos that have been duplicated and shared by other YouTube pages or embedded on the websites of affiliated campaigns or independent news organizations and bloggers (likely doubling or tripling the total view count).

If you search YouTube you will also find countless videos with tens of thousands of views that also feature FAN representatives–particularly our Director Paul Connett and Dr. Bill Osmunson–that we haven’t included in this bulletin, but certainly recommend you look for. It’s also worth noting that our Professional Perspectives video has also been distributed on DVD—for which we don’t have a hard count of views—and was also re-uploaded to our YouTube account after it had previously had over 200,000 views.

Here are FAN’s top videos:

Produced in 2008, this 5-minute video is a short clip from Professional Perspectives on Water Fluoridation (see further down this list). Dr. Bill Osmunson — a general and cosmetic dentist — explains why he opposes water fluoridation.

Produced in 2013, this 20-minute video features Attorney Michael Connett summarizing 10 basic facts about water fluoridation.

#3 – (73,597 after 2nd upload /over 273,000 total) – Professional Perspectives on Water Fluoridation

Produced in 2008, this 29-minute features a Nobel Laureate in Medicine, three scientists from the National Research Council’s landmark review on fluoride, as well as dentists, medical doctors, and leading researchers in the field present a powerful indictment of the water fluoridation program.

Produced in 2018, this 4-minute video has the most views of any of our Facebook videos and of our Fluoride Fundamentals Series. FAN’s Executive Director Paul Connett PhD addresses why we should be paying attention to the source of fluoride chemicals added to our drinking water.

A brilliant and beautiful 20-minute film on fluoridation directed and produced in 2015 by filmmaker Jeremy Seifert (director of the acclaimed documentary “GMO OMG”). Made with a deft artistry, the film packs a powerful punch, and should be shared with friends, family, neighbors, the media, and elected officials. The film can also be downloaded for easy sharing via DVD (for $10).

Produced in 2008, this 28-minute video features an interview with Christopher Bryson, an award-winning journalist, former BBC producer, and author of “The Fluoride Deception”.

Produced in 2008, this 4-minute video is a short clip from Professional Perspectives on Water Fluoridation featuring Dr. Vyvyan Howard, President of the International Society of Doctors for the Environment. Dr. Howard is a medical toxico-pathologist who specializes in the impact of toxins on fetal and infant health. In this video, Dr. Howard discusses his concerns about fluoride’s impact on infant health.

A 2008 ABC News story covering FAN’s professionals statement calling on Congress to stop water fluoridation.

This 2-minute video from 2016 shows the moment a coalition of environmental, medical and health groups served the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) with a Petition calling on the Agency to ban the addition of fluoridation chemicals to public water supplies due to the risks these chemicals pose to the brain.

Consumer advocate, Ralph Nader, discusses his long held thoughts and opinions on water fluoridation. Nader has made his public opinions against fluoridation available to the public for over four decades.

Produced in 2011, this 34-minute video features Dr. David Kennedy, dentist and researcher, presenting the story of Cathy and Wayne Justus of Pagosa Springs, Colorado. Their world class quarter horses and their dogs experienced incredibly debilitating symptoms with seemingly no source or reason. After the death of Cathy’s prize horse, Dr. Lennart Krook, Professor Emeritus of Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, tested for fluoride toxicity and discovered they had been poisoned by fluoride in their drinking water. Because of Cathy’s tenacious campaigning, fluoridation was eventually stopped in their community, and the side-effects went away.

On June 29th, 2000, Dr. William Hirzy was invited to give testimony before a subcommittee of the U.S. Senate. At the time, Dr. Hirzy was serving his sixth term as the Senior Vice-President of EPA’s Headquarters Union of Scientists and Professionals. His presentation that day was, “Why EPA’s Union of Professionals Opposes Fluoridation.” This is a video that documents the presentation along with interviews with Dr. Hirzy where he describes the reasoning behind the professional and official stance of his Union members in direct opposition to the EPA’s administrative support of fluoridation.

