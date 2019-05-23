Dr. Bill Hirzy spent over thirty years as a risk assessment scientist for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and as the Vice President of the EPA’s Professionals’ Union he championed their call for Congress to pass a moratorium on artificial water fluoridation in 2000 (also see EPA Union History on Fluoride).

Join him now in supporting our fluoridation lawsuit against the EPA.

Thanks to a dedicated philanthropist donations will be matched dollar for dollar up to $100,000! So, please consider becoming a supporter of our historic legal action by making a tax-deductible donation today:

How to make a tax-deductible donation to FAN:

Online on our secure server .

on our Or by Check, payable to the Fluoride Action Network. Send your check to: Fluoride Action Network

c/o Connett

104 Walnut Street

Binghamton NY 13905

Fundraising Update

Since Tuesday, we have raised $3,027 from 56 donors on our way to raising $100,000 by mid-July. With the current pledge to double donations included, this brings us to $6,054 total. Thank you to all who have invested in this precedent-setting lawsuit.

You can follow FAN’s progress on our fundraiser webpage, as well as on social media by searching for the hashtag: #FluorideLawsuit.

You can also join Dr. Hirzy in sending FAN your own whiteboard photo. Here is a short video describing our whiteboard campaign in further detail. Please email your photo to: stuart@fluoridealert.org

Fluoride Awareness Week

FAN has teamed up with Dr. Joseph Mercola to bring you our 9th Annual Fluoride Awareness Week (May 19-26). Dr. Mercola has been featuring articles on his website and social media sites discussing the risks associated with fluoride and the need for ending artificial water fluoridation worldwide, and will continue to do so through Sunday.

Mercola kicked off Awareness week with a new article highlighting the lastest scientific, legal, and campaign updates:

Harmful Effects of Fluoride Continue to Mount

Share our Facebook post on the article

Share our Twitter post on the article

Thank you,

Stuart Cooper

Campaign Director

Fluoride Action Network

See all the FAN bulletins here